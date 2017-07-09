Many fans were caught off guard when the major breaking news was announced last week. That news is, of course, WWE releasing Austin Aries from his contract.

The news seemed to come out of nowhere and was a shock to fans. Aries, who signed with the company back in 2016 and last appeared on television in May on 205 Live, had been in a top position in the cruiserweight division prior to his release by WWE. He was a big star on 205 Live on the WWE Network.

He feuded with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville earlier this year that included a match at WrestleMania 33 in April in Orlando, Florida that aired on the pre-show as well as a classic Submission Match at the Extreme Rules PPV (pay-per-view) event. Unfortunately for Aries, he lost both matches.

More details regarding his release from the company have come to light thanks to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Rumors.

“As far as Aries goes, it was just a bad deal, I think. The writing staff didn’t like him, a lot of people didn’t like him.

“So he is not being bound by his contract, which pretty much tells you that this was… If he asked for his release, and I was told that he did not ask, but he was thrilled that he got it. The WWE story is that he did not ask for his release, it was a WWE decision. But, he was very unhappy with his situation and felt he was in a dead end, so it was probably a mutual thing.

“Of course, he can use his name because he has prior usage of the name. He’s basically got a 90-day period where he’ll be getting paid by [WWE], and during that period he can work any date that they approve of, and then three months from now, we’re talking early-October, he can go anywhere.”

Aries is currently promoting the release of his autobiography, “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from Bingo Halls to the Big Time.” His options are wide open now that he is not under contract with WWE. He has a past with Ring of Honor and could most likely work for any promotion that he wanted to, which will make things interesting.

The key thing to look for is to see what’s next for him as he could return to ROH or possibly go to Global Force Wrestling. Where do you see Aries ending up next? Let us know in the comment section below.

