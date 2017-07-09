GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Everton announce Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Sunday was a very busy day for transfers as a number of Premier League teams confirmed new signings.

Chelsea revealed Antonio Rudiger to fans for the first time after the 24-year-old completed his £29 million move from AS Roma.

It's sure to be the first of a few big moves the Blues make this summer, but one of their main targets won't be playing under Antonio Conte next season. 

Romelu Lukaku, who was said to be top of Chelsea's wishlist for a number of months, joined Manchester United this weekend. 

His £75 million move to Old Trafford from Everton blindsided Roman Abramovich and his team but left Jose Mourinho very happy with his business.

The Belgian will link up with United on Monday when the rest of the squad touch down in Los Angeles to begin their pre-season tour.  

Lukaku has been on holiday with Paul Pogba in LA and it's thought that the world's most expensive player had a huge role in convincing the 24-year-old to move to Manchester.

One man who won't be joining the rest of the squad in America is Wayne Rooney.  

It was confirmed that following Lukaku's move to United, Rooney has gone in the other direction, re-joining his boyhood club on Merseyside.

He left the Toffees 13 years ago and after winning 16 major trophies with the Red Devils, he returns as one of the biggest names in world football.   

Rooney is currently England and United's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 53 times for his country and 253 for his club.   

Everton fans will be hoping he can bring that form to Goodison Park, even though he's now 31-years-old and saw limited opportunities under Mourinho last season.

With his move announced on Sunday afternoon, Everton wasted little time revealing which number Rooney will wear next season. 

Unsurprisingly, he's taken the very recently vacated number 10 shirt, which was worn by Lukaku for the last three years. 

It's also a statement from the Toffees that Rooney will be the first choice striker, despite his age.

