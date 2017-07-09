GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool fans react to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney signs for Everton

There’s very little doubt that Everton have been the busiest club in the Premier League this summer.

The Toffees haven’t hesitated in splashing the cash and have already spent almost £100 million to snap up Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane.

And the Merseysiders have hit the headlines this week after seemingly allowing Romelu Lukaku to join Manchester United in a £75 million deal, while bringing Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park in the process.

Across Stanley Park, Liverpool haven’t quite had the same success in the transfer market.

They may have secured the services of Mohamed Salah in a deal that could rise to £39 million but they are seemingly failing in their attempts to sign their two main transfer targets - Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita.

It’s for that reason that some football fans believe Everton could finish above Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Well, that’s the opinion of former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys anyway.

After Everton confirmed the signing of Rooney, Keys tweeted: “Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.”

Richard Key's tweet

He must have known what was coming.

Liverpool fans react

A lot of angry Liverpool fans soon bombarded Keys’ mentions as they questioned his football knowledge. Check out some of the replies to Keys’ tweet:

Considering Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool in their previous 14 meetings, you can’t really blame Kopites for reacting angrily to Keys’ tweet - especially after they finished 15 points ahead of their city rivals last season.

But it's not just Liverpool fans that aren’t too impressed with Everton’s transfer activity. That’s because a club legend has already dismissed the notion that Everton are a force to be reckoned with next season.

After Ronald Koeman’s side signed Sandro from Malaga, Carragher tweeted an image of Klopp in Ibiza with an umbrella hat, writing: “When Everton sign 4/5 players but none of them would make the Liverpool team!”

We’ll just have to wait until next month whether Everton are the real deal or if it will be another year of Liverpool dominating Merseyside.

