While Triple H got a bad wrap for marrying Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, when he was still an active wrestler, not many people thought that he would be in the position that he is now.

While it was believed that Triple H would be an executive in WWE, it was pretty much ruled out that he would be the guy in control of everything. Triple H even went on record by saying that he didn’t want to wear a tie and suit. However, that all changed when McMahon pushed for his son-in-law to slowly but surely become someone he could lean on not only with creative but business related things.

Before NXT, which Triple H created, WWE had OVW and other developmental brands to get talents that they saw as draws ready for the big stage. At the time, the indie scene was a totally different place than it is right now. Triple H believed that they needed to build within instead of reach out to other promotions and grab their talent. Thus, NXT was born, and later WWE created the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Under Triple H’s lead, NXT became the third brand under the WWE umbrella and was a hot show. They have gone from local shows in Florida to traveling the world and even having TakeOver events.

A few weeks ago it was reported that Triple H was frustrated with McMahon for a number of reasons. Most notably with how poorly most of the NXT call-ups are used on the main roster. During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Rumors) if Triple H is actually frustrated with the WWE chairman.

“The situation isn’t coming to a head until Vince leaves. It’s Vince’s vision until Vince isn’t there anymore. And then it’s probably gonna be Paul [Levesque’s] vision from that point, whenever that point comes.

“Common sense will tell you that, if you have two different people with two different ideas about what would happen when it comes to talent, and it’s Vince’s vision, and Triple H is the second most influential guy, but at the end it’s Vince, and I’m sure, you know, Vince is Vince, and it can be very frustrating for everyone.”

Meltzer explained this perfectly. It all comes down to a waiting game. “The Game” will have to outlast McMahon in order to have full control over the main roster product. What are your thoughts about the latest string of NXT call-ups? Did WWE handle them correctly or was it poorly executed?

