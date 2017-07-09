Sunday was a very busy day for a number of Premier League clubs.

Chelsea confirmed their first major signing of the summer, revealing Antonio Rudiger to fans for the first time.

The defender moved from AS Roma for an initial fee of £29 million, according to reports from the BBC.

Blues fans will be hoping he'll be the first of a few big names to move to Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte apparently interested in both Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko too.

Chelsea also need a new striker as well, with Diego Costa close to an exit. The Spaniard is not in Conte's plans for next season and the Italian has made that clear.

That means there will be a hole to fill upfront, but the man who was apparently first choice to replace Costa will not be moving to London.

Romelu Lukaku was said to be top of Roman Abramovich's list for a number of months, but the Belgian completed a sensational £75 million move to Manchester United this weekend.

Jose Mourinho blindsided his old club with the bid and will be very happy with the business he's already done this summer.

Following the announcement of his move to Manchester, Lukaku has already been speaking about next season.

"The team has to win trophies, and everybody has to do their best to make sure the club gets back the trophies that they always have," he told ESPN, as per Goal.

The 24-year-old also revealed that he's been learning from former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"He was the main guy at Manchester United, and he's a guy I really look up to and who I learn from a lot because we share the same agent. Here and there he sends a bit of advice to me, and it helps me improve."

The striker then went on to say that he'll bring something new to Old Trafford, picking up from where he left off at Everton.

"But I'm Romelu Lukaku - I'm not Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I will fill up the striker position in my way, but I know I have to work really hard and deliver more than I've done before."

