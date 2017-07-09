GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Any excuse to drink out of a shoe..

Daniel Ricciardo got very excited after finishing third at Austrian GP

Daniel Ricciardo got himself a third place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix, and he was absolutely delighted.

The Red Bull driver didn't bother hiding exactly how delighted he was, either, making sure everyone who could hear his radio knew it.

The Australian held off the challenge of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to secure the podium finish, celebrating further on the podium itself by 'doing a shoey'.

Speaking after the race, Ricciardo celebrated his success in a more restrained manner.

"It was a fun race, there were some decisive moments at the start and then defending the last couple of laps," he said, "But I stuck to my breaking points and held off. Max Verstappen got the home podium last year and I was a bit envious so it's nice to be up."

"The second last lap was the tightest and Hamilton got close but I was very pleased to see the chequered flag."

The Austrian GP was won by Valtteri Bottas, with the second win of his career. The Mercedes driver had started in pole, and then caused minor controversy by being too good at starting.

Bottas had gotten away in just 0.2s, prompting Sebastian Vettel, who finished second, and Ricciardo to report the start during the race, believing the Finn had jumped the gun.

The three of them joked about it on the podium, with Ricciardo greeting the race winner by saying "Your start..." with Vettel adding: "He jumped it. Jumped it 100%".

Bottas, meanwhile, explained how much the race win meant to him, describing it as 'the start of [his] life'.

"I had a bit of deja-vu in the end from Russia, Vettel was catching up but the problem was I had a massive blister," said the victor, "At the beginning, I could control the race but it was trickier towards the end."

"I'm really happy, it's only the second win in my career. I think that was the start of my life."

Formula 1

