Athletics

Mo Farah wins the 3,000m at the Anniversary Games in London.

Mo Farah wins the 3,000m at the Anniversary Games in London

Mo Farah was Britain's star performer once again at this year's Anniversary Games as he emerged victorious in the 3,000m.

Even though the 3,000m is not Farah's preferred discipline, the 34-year-old still eclipsed his competition as he crossed the line in seven minutes and 35 seconds.

It has been a difficult week for Farah, who has been forced to answer a number of tough questions after computer hackers had revealed some of his blood samples had initially been flagged as suspicious.

But the four-time Olympic Champion was able to put aside this unwelcome distraction and after his victory, Farah told BBC Sport "I love London, there's no place like home. I have to stay focused the next three weeks.

"Other things don't distract me. I'm only in control of my legs. Never will I fail a test.

"I run year after year with joy and there's not much more you can do. I love being on the podium, hearing the anthem and making people proud to be British."

It was the perfect preparation for one of Britain's greatest ever Sportsmen as he looks to add to his six World Championship medals in London next month.

At the event, Farah will compete in both the 5,000m and 10,000m. Having already announced that this Championships will be his last, Farah will be looking to go out on a high in front of an adoring home crowd.

Muller Anniversary Games

We will also say goodbye to one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, as Usain Bolt will also retire from Athletics after next months Championships.

Elsewhere at the Anniversary Games, CJ Ujah looks to have earned a spot in the British squad for the 100m after claiming victory in a time of 10.02 seconds.

Laura Muir was also in fine form as she finished second in the women's mile.

Her time of  4:18.03 was agonisingly close to a British record, but fell short by half a second to the time set by Zola Budd in the same discipline 32 years ago.

Topics:
Usain Bolt
Commonwealth Games
Mo Farah
World Championships
Team GB
Olympics
Athletics

