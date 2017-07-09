There have been some classic matches thus far in 2017.

While there have been some bad WWE booking decisions, the in-ring product has been better in recent memory. The internet loves lists, and that is what we have for you. A good ole list that WWE recently released. Lists are something that sparks an argument because everyone has a different opinion about topics.

WWE knows this, which is why they released a special edition list that will certainly get people to talk about it. The list that I am talking about is the top 10 best matches of 2017 so far. While the year is not even close to being over and who knows what it holds for wrestling fans, we are over six months down this calendar year.

There’s no doubt that there will be a debate over the match that earned the #1 spot on this list. WWE ranked Neville vs. Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight Championship on the March 6th edition of Monday Night Raw as #10 while Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne for the United Kingdom Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago as #1.

Article continues below

You can see the full list down below:

10. Neville vs. Rich Swann — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Raw, March 6)

9. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina — Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (SmackDown LIVE, June 27)

8. Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali — Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

7. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Raw, May 29)

6. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

5. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania 33)

4. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match (Raw, May 1)

3. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

2. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match (TakeOver: Orlando)

1. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — United Kingdom Championship Match (TakeOver: Chicago)

While their first match in the finals of the WWE UK Championship Tournament was good, the second match, which made the list, between Bate and Dunne was great. It could easily be the best match of the whole year.

While there are some good matches on this list, you could make an argument that some other matches should be on here and some matches removed. What do you think of this list? Did WWE get it right or wrong? Let us know in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms