Football

Radja Nainggolan.

Radja Nainggolan fuels transfer rumours with Instagram activity

Football News
Chelsea fans finally got the news they've been waiting for all summer when the club announced their first major signing on Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger completed his £29 million move from AS Roma to become the first of Antonio Conte's big captures.   

A number of players are expected to follow him to Stamford Bridge, with both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro expected to complete moves this month.  

Although the prospects of these signings are exciting for Blues fans, spare a thought for the clubs that are losing their big names.

AS Monaco will struggle to compete to last season's standards if they lose their midfield powerhouse in Bakayoko.  

With the fact that they've already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, many are already writing the French side off before next season begins.  

Incredibly, after offloading Rudiger to Chelsea, Roma have already lost three big names themselves. Mohamed Salah moved to another Premier League side, joining Liverpool for around £35 million.

Leandro Paredes has also left Italy, joining Zenit Saint Petersburg to boost the Russian side's midfield. 

AS Roma v US Sassuolo - Serie A

They may have made a decent amount of money, with a profit of almost £100 million from those three alone, but a shake up like this may cost them in performances next season. 

And it could be about to get a lot worse for the Italian club. Star man Radja Nainggolan has dropped a huge hint that he could be next to leave the team. 

The Belgian is said to have been a long-term target for Manchester United and has also been linked with Chelsea.  

AS Roma v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Following Rudiger's departure, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman posted a photo of the pair on Instagram with an emotional caption.  

Check it out below.  

Interestingly, he finishes the post with "Ps I hope this will be the last goodbye of this summer". Nainggolan was clearly in the mood to have some fun because he quickly responded to that.  

Replying directly to Strootman, he commented: "I don't know" followed by three laughing emojis.

A comment like that is seriously going to fuel rumours of an exit from Roma, but was the 29-year-old just messing around, or does he really expect to leave this summer?  

Topics:
Football
AS Roma
Serie A

