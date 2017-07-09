We're just a few hours away from the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view tonight and I'm sure everyone is geared up for what actually should be a very solid show.

With Brock Lesnar facing a Samoa Joe that the WWE have actually built up and looking like he could pose a threat while everyone's favourite monster, Braun Strowman, makes his proper comeback from injury and takes on Roman Reigns.

So, with not long left until the show kicks off and we settle in for three hours of grappling, what better time to take a look at what the bookmakers are predicting. And boy do we have a surprise for you...

Checking out the recent odds on the market for the pay-per-view, two outcomes stick out the most to us and you really might not be expecting at least one of them.

Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins

The WWE have been shocking with their booking of Bray in the past couple of years. Even when he won the World Heavyweight Championship he was locked in that painfully obvious feud with Randy Orton which ended with two dumb projections on the ring and a loss at WrestleMania.

Bray has lost pretty much every major feud he has been in since being called up from NXT back in 2012. Well, could that finally be changing...

Wyatt is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and their first matchup of the storyline is tonight...and Bray is a huge favourite to walk out of Great Balls of Fire with the 'W' under his belt, with his odds currently at 1/6 on Sky Bet.

Is this the start of a Bray Wyatt push? Only time will tell.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

It's happening guys! It's really happening. In what might actually turn into one of the WWE's best matches of the year, Braun Strowman is a 1/8 favourite to get the win over 'The Big Dog' in their Ambulance Match tonight.

Strowman has been out of action for a fair while and it seems like he is coming back with a bang. I, for one, cannot wait to see what destruction the two powerhouses bring.

In the other matches tonight, Big Cass is tipped to beat Enzo Amore, and no titles look set to change hands - with The Miz, Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss and Sheamus & Cesaro all tipped to retain.

