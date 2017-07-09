GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The two big venues WWE has rejected for SummerSlam and WrestleMania

WWE has no interest in two big venues for two of their upcoming biggest events of the year.

Back in 1985, Vince McMahon took a roll of the dice when he gambled everything on one big idea. That idea was WrestleMania. This was the first time that a pro wrestling event would air live on closed circuit. This was before PPV (pay-per-view) was even a thing. He brought in celebrities as well as the top talents in the country that way he could to load up this show.

Wth McMahon risking it all for just one night that could have been disastrous, he took not only the WWE (known as WWF at the time) but pro wrestling to the next level. It became mainstream in the 1980s that garnered attention from around the world. The company decided to hold another WrestleMania the following year, which paid off once again and has been running strong for the last 33 years. In 1988, the WWE Chairman had another idea. This time it would be a seasonal thing. I am talking about an event that would build through the summer and end with a slam. SummerSlam.

Throughout the years, WWE has held the two events in some of the biggest cities in the world. These events cannot be contained in an arena but stadiums as well. While WWE has kept SummerSlam in arenas over the years, they did venture out to London, England at Wembley Stadium back in 1992.

While WrestleMania 34 has a confirmed location (New Orleans, Lousiana at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8th, 2018), WrestleMania 35 does not have a location or a date. Also, Summerslam 2018 does not have a location.

WWE is always looking forward with their booking and typically books six months in advance for their events that include house shows, TV and PPV events. So the question of where a future WrestleMania will be held is a big one that needs to be talked about at least due to the fact that WWE historically locks up the location a year in advance.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently came out and stated on Danny Picard's podcast that WWE had rejected offers for possible venues for both SummerSlam and WrestleMania. The New England Patriots were trying to get WrestleMania at Gillette Stadium while the Boston Red Sox put in a bid for SummerSlam at Fenway. It should be noted that an NXT event at Fenway is a possibility.

Now for those who live in the northeast of the US that are upset, WWE does have a valid reason for not holding those events at those locations. It all comes down to weather. Yes, WWE did hold WrestleMania 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2013, but the company attempts to stay away from cold weather places for outdoor events.

Where should WWE hold future SummerSlam and WrestleMania events? Let us hear your voice in the comment section below.

Topics:
Wrestlemania
SummerSlam
Vince McMahon
WWE

