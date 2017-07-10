The WWE is filled with shocks and surprises and their latest one really got the WWE Universe talking when Kevin Owens lost the US Championship on Friday night at a non-televised event.

Owens dropped the title to the number one contender AJ Styles at a WWE Live event at Madison Square Garden.

Future unclear

The two had been set to clash at the next Smackdown exclusive event battleground in just over two weeks time.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will AJ Styles and Kevin Owens fight again at Battleground? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

However Styles winning the title put a lot of questions surrounding that match despite Owens being owed a title rematch.

The WWE further increased this speculation on Sunday when they removed the title match from their Battleground match card on their website.

Article continues below

WWE having a title change hands during a non-televised show is almost unprecedented and removing a title match from an upcoming PPV is certainly a new concept for the company.

Owens losing the title led many to speculate that he may have picked up an injury ahead of the match and could be set for time away from the ring.

Thankfully for Owens' fans however, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio commented on Sunday that there is no evidence of an injury for the now former Face of America.

Meltzer commented that the shock title change may have simply been a booking choice, which means that WWE has a plan for the Owens vs Styles feud.

What that plan could be is anyone's guess and the match being removed from Battleground could leave room for a different match to take place at the event.

Making headlines

The WWE Universe went crazy when Styles claimed the title from Owens on Friday night during the non-televised event.

It was very similar to the last non-televised title change when Samoa Joe ended Finn Balor's record breaking NXT Championship reign back in April 2016.

Joe ended the longest ever NXT Championship reign without TV cameras on him and in one move sent the WWE Universe into overdrive.

It was a bold move for WWE to change the title away from the cameras and it will be interesting to see how it impacts Tuesday's episode of Smackdown.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms