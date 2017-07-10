Last season, the Boston Celtics overachieved as they were able to capture the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.

However, there was one glaring deficiency that ultimately played a part in their demise: rebounding.

In fact, during the regular season, the Celtics pulled down 42.0 boards per game while their opponents averaged 44.5, for a negative-2.5 differential. That ranked 27th out of the 30 NBA teams.

Then, in the playoffs, their issues on the glass were magnified, as they ranked dead-last out of the 16 playoff teams with an embarrassing negative-6.6 differential. They averaged just 37.9 per game during their run. Considering that the next-worst mark was a negative-4.5 mark by the Memphis Grizzlies, finding a physical frontcourt player this offseason was a focus.

While there were a number of backup center options still on the market, news broke on Sunday that Boston agreed to terms with free agent Aron Baynes, who most recently backed up Andre Drummond on the Detroit Pistons.

Shortly after his destination was known, Baynes comically tweeted out the following:

Last season, Baynes averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 15.5 minutes per contest for Detroit in his second season with the franchise. Prior to that, he played a minor role on the San Antonio Spurs.

But, when given the opportunity for extended run, Baynes delivered. On November 14 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he went 8-for-13 shooting for 20 points with eight rebounds over 34 minutes. He also posted two double-doubles in March, the first coming on the 15th against the Utah Jazz in which he posted 12 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes and the second coming on the 19th, when he had 13 points and 17 boards in just 18 minutes against the Phoenix Suns.

It’s worth noting that Baynes was usually an afterthought on the Pistons, due to Drummond’s massive role on the team. Stan Van Gundy opted to also play a lot of small ball, thus diminishing the potential for extended playing time.

But, he gave it his all when he got on the court, grabbing 21.6 percent of all defensive rebounds when he was on the floor last season.

However, in Boston, Baynes very well could carve up an important role as a rotational piece to the puzzle.

Since the team waived Tyler Zeller and renounced the restricted free agent rights to Kelly Olynyk, who then signed with the Miami Heat, the backup center spot is seemingly up for grabs at the moment. Baynes’ competition behind Al Horford is newly-signed center Daniel Theis and former draft-and-stash pick Ante Zizic.

With a presumed starting five of Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder and Horford along with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier seemingly slated to play extended minutes as well, Baynes could emerge as a candidate to step on the floor in front of both Theis and Zizic, especially if he can establish himself as a legitimate threat on the glass.

It’s very possible that coach Brad Stevens decides to trot out an undersized lineup with Crowder, Tatum, 2016 first-round draft-and-stash pick Guerschon Yabusele and even Hayward at the four, but in certain situations, Baynes’ tenacity could earn him some valuable minutes.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN pointed out that the team needs to officially sign Gordon Hayward, who has been waiting to ink his deal after Avery Bradley’s departure was made final, before the deal for Baynes goes through.

Forsberg also added that the Pistons owned a net rating of plus-5.2 with Baynes on the court last season, which was the top mark among the team’s regulars.

Additionally, Baynes’ overall rebounding rate of 15.8 would have led the Celtics.

While Hayward’s signing made a huge splash, this is an example of an under-the-radar deal that might end up having a huge impact on Boston’s chances at the end of the year.