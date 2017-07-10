Ahead of Great balls of Fire, fans were eager to see a night where Brock Lesnar returned to the ring and the highly anticipated ambulance match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

However before the double main events, the RAW Tag Team Championships were put on the line for the first ever time in a 30 minute Ironman match.

Fan theories

The Hardy Boyz were set to challenge the Champions of Sheamus and Cesaro in the history making match.

Fans watch every Hardy Boyz match with the hope that they will finally make a return to their Broken gimmick, but Sunday's Ironman match may seems to have given them more hope than normal.

During the Ironman match, Hardy suffered a gruesome injury in which one half of his face was covered in blood by the time the close struck zero.

Medical officials were attending to Hardy once the match ended and the images from the event showed Hardy wearing a crimson mask.

While there was some confusion over when Hardy suffered the facial injury, a lot more fans focused upon the possible implications.

Fans all over Twitter were using the facial injury to signal that Great Balls of Fire could signal the beginning of arguably the most popular gimmick in professional wrestling.

Hardy had teased the gimmick during a pre - match interview backstage where he mispronounced several different words.

This has become a common pattern for hardy since his return to WWE at WrestleMania so fans will be eagerly watching RAW on Monday night to see if Matt is truly Broken.

An instant classic

The first ever tag team Ironman match could go down as an instant classic in which Sheamus and Cesaro retained their belts with a 4-3 win.

The winning fall came with just 00:29 remaining in the match as Jeff Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb to Sheamus without realising that the Celtic Warrior was not the legal man.

While Hardy tried to recover from delivering the move, Cesaro came in and forced him down for the pinfall which would seal their victory.

It was a match largely dominated by the Tag Team Champions in which they established a two fall lead at two different points.

