The Great Balls of Fire event saw quite a few WWE superstars seeing their own blood for many different reasons.

While Matt Hardy suffered an injury which left half of his face covered in blood, Alexa bliss was also spotted bleeding following a post-match altercation with Sasha Banks.

Devastating crash

The worst injury of the night however has to go to Braun Strowman in the aftermath of his ambulance match against Roman Reigns.

The two powerhouses clashed in the match and caused their fair share of damage around the arena - including Reigns pushing Strowman through the LED board on the stage.

It was Strowman who got the win though as Reigns went to spear the Monster Among Men into the ambulance, only for Strowman to move out of the way and leave Reigns nowhere to go but inside the ambulance.

Strowman slammed the doors shut on Reigns to take the victory, but that simply started one of the more unbelievable moments in recent history.

Reigns would emerge from the back of the ambulance and attack Strowman and then force him into the back of the ambulance.

The Big Dog would then commandeer the ambulance and drive it into the parking lot of the American Airlines Centre.

He would pause for just a moment before reversing the vehicle at full speed and ensure that it collided with one of the company's production trucks.

Reigns was able to hobble away from the crash while the RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, several officials and the Dallas fire and rescue crew were all on sight to try and cut Strowman out of the ambulance.

The crew eventually got the ambulance open and Strowman refused medical treatment, despite showing the obvious wounds of the crash.

Finally turned heel?

For what seems like forever, fans have been begging for Roman Reigns to turn heel and earn the chorus of boos that sound when he enters the arena.

His actions at Great Balls of Fire were certainly not the actions of a face superstar so could this be viewed as the beginning of his heel turn?

If Reigns is to go to Summer Slam to challenge the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the title, he could need to play the role of a heel against the seemingly face Lesnar.

Lesnar defended his title against Samoa Joe following the ambulance match in the main event of what proved to be an eventful night in WWE.

