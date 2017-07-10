GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cardinals rookie breaks MLB record with remarkable hitting display

Paul DeJong is listed as the No. 11 prospect within the St. Louis Cardinals organization, via MLB.com.

However, over the course of his limited time in the Big Leagues, DeJong has performed well enough to raise some eyebrows, especially this month.

Hitting .313 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs through just 36 games, the middle infielder has hit a remarkable 10-for-23 (.435) with an on-base percentage of .500 along with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs in July.

However, one series in particular resulted in a never-before-seen, historic output.

On Friday, the first of a three-game set against the New York Mets, DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double and solo home run. On Saturday, he went a perfect 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs. In the rubber match on Sunday, he went 2-for-4 with another solo home run.

On the series, he went a remarkable 9-for-12 with three home runs and four doubles (seven extra-base hits). Surprisingly, according to ESPN Stats & Information, he became the first rookie in Major League Baseball’s modern era (since 1900) to record more than six extra-base hits in a three-game series.

He was also the first player in Cardinals history to accomplish the feat, which is remarkable considering the number of incredible players who have gone through the historic franchise over the years.

Further, he was the first Cardinals shortstop to have four extra-base hits in a single game when he accomplished the feat on Saturday.

He was also just the seventh Cardinals player overall since 1913 to have three doubles and a homer in a single game on Saturday.

"It was one of those days where I was seeing the ball well again,'' DeJong said after the game on Sunday. "I wasn't doing too much thinking. Overall, it's a pretty good series.’'

Very quietly, DeJong is having a phenomenal start to his Major League career. Fellow National League rookie Cody Bellinger has been tearing it up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but surprisingly, both he and DeJong put up similar numbers in their first 36 games in the league.

Of course, Bellinger has emerged as one of the best young power hitters in the game over the course of the first half of the year, but that kind of start can signal that big things could be ahead for the Cardinals rookie as well.

While the Cardinals are notorious for sending players up and down between the Majors and Triple-A, it seems as though DeJong has carved out an everyday role with the club due to his hot bat in what has been a very pedestrian offense in St. Louis this season.

Topics:
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Albert Pujols

