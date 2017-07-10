The first ever Great Balls of Fire event will be remembered for several different reasons and the main event between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar will certainly be one of them.

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar went one on one in the final match of the night with the universal Championship on the line.

A collision to remember

The two have been on a collision course for the last month and Samoa Joe has really catapulted himself into the main event picture.

Joe has attacked both Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman in recent weeks while the beast has barely managed to land a single blow to the Destroyer.

The two promised to be an explosive match, but the action got underway before the bell could even ring.

While the announcer was introducing Lesnar, the beast incarnate turned his back on the Assassin and paid the price for that.

Joe would attack Lesnar before the bell and even put him through one of the announce tables at ringside before the match was even underway.

Once Lesnar returned to the ring and the match began, Joe instantly went on the attack and had the Beast reeling.

Joe would have Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch numerous times with the Beast often finding a way to escape.

It would eventually come to the end with Lesnar once again in Joe's deadly submission hold, but again, the beast would find a way to turn the tables.

Lesnar would succeed in his first Universal Championship defense, but Joe put in a great performance and certainly had the Champion reeling.

Monday's episode of RAW will hopefully go a way to clarifying the future plans for Lesnar and his universal Championship, but a rematch between Lesnar and Joe at Summer Slam would certainly be welcomed by the fans.

Unbelievable scenes

The fans in attendance at Great Balls of Fire were unsurprisingly still in shock ahead of the main event as they had just witnessed Roman Reigns drive an ambulance into a production truck.

The ambulance match between Reigns and Strowman had several highlights but the biggest moment came once the match had ended.

Strowman won the match but would be put in the ambulance by Reigns who then hijack it and reverse it into a production truck - causing serious injury to the Monster Among Men.

Reigns may have just ended his feud with Strowman for good, but given that the Monster still managed to walk away, nothing is for sure.

