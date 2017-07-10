GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Lesnar and Joe finally clashed at Great Balls of Fire (©Twitter @WWEGames).

Samoa Joe attacks Brock Lesnar before their Universal title match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first ever Great Balls of Fire event will be remembered for several different reasons and the main event between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar will certainly be one of them.

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar went one on one in the final match of the night with the universal Championship on the line.

A collision to remember

The two have been on a collision course for the last month and Samoa Joe has really catapulted himself into the main event picture.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on should challenge Lesnar at Summer Slam? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

Joe has attacked both Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman in recent weeks while the beast has barely managed to land a single blow to the Destroyer.

The two promised to be an explosive match, but the action got underway before the bell could even ring.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

While the announcer was introducing Lesnar, the beast incarnate turned his back on the Assassin and paid the price for that.

Joe would attack Lesnar before the bell and even put him through one of the announce tables at ringside before the match was even underway.

Once Lesnar returned to the ring and the match began, Joe instantly went on the attack and had the Beast reeling.

Joe would have Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch numerous times with the Beast often finding a way to escape.

It would eventually come to the end with Lesnar once again in Joe's deadly submission hold, but again, the beast would find a way to turn the tables.

Lesnar would succeed in his first Universal Championship defense, but Joe put in a great performance and certainly had the Champion reeling.

Monday's episode of RAW will hopefully go a way to clarifying the future plans for Lesnar and his universal Championship, but a rematch between Lesnar and Joe at Summer Slam would certainly be welcomed by the fans.

Unbelievable scenes

The fans in attendance at Great Balls of Fire were unsurprisingly still in shock ahead of the main event as they had just witnessed Roman Reigns drive an ambulance into a production truck.

The ambulance match between Reigns and Strowman had several highlights but the biggest moment came once the match had ended.

Strowman won the match but would be put in the ambulance by Reigns who then hijack it and reverse it into a production truck - causing serious injury to the Monster Among Men.

Reigns may have just ended his feud with Strowman for good, but given that the Monster still managed to walk away, nothing is for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again