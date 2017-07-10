GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

.

Jon Lester has historically-awful outing on Sunday vs Pirates

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s safe to say that 33-year-old Jon Lester is struggling for the Chicago Cubs this season.

The potential future Hall of Famer has started 19 games for the Cubs and has posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and has given up 108 hits in 108.0 innings with 110 strikeouts and 37 walks to go along with a 5-6 record.

On Sunday, however, Lester had one of the worst starts of his entire career against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Article continues below

En route to a 14-3 loss in front of the home Wrigley Field crowd, Lester didn’t get out of the first inning, officially ending with the embarrassing line of 0.2 innings pitched while allowing six hits, 10 runs (four earned) and two home runs. He also walked three batters and didn’t strike anyone out.

While his defense didn’t help him out, committing two errors behind him, it was clear from the start that Lester was off of his game from the first pitch. Chicago trailed 10-0 heading into the bottom of the first, which made it virtually impossible to make a comeback.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Lester became just the fourth pitcher in the last 100 years to allow 10 or more runs and not make it out of the first inning.

It was also the first time of his career in which he hasn’t made it out of the first, which is astounding given the number of starts that he’s made over the years.

His previous shortest start came last season, thus bringing up the idea that he’s regressing due to either age, wear-and-tear or both factors.

“I don’t know what to say,” Lester said after the game, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s embarrassing.”

“There’s never a good time to have a bad start. The second pitch of the game I thought I threw well, and they hit a laser,” he added. “Nothing I can say can justify or give you a reason behind today.”

Kris Bryant, who made one of the errors in the first inning, was upset hearing his pitcher get booed by the home crowd when he was pulled from the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

"I don't understand it," Bryant said in the locker room after the game. "(He was) a big part of the team last year. It's easy to forget sometimes what you do last year because this game is all about what you're doing now. We realize that but that was tough. It should have been me.”

In many ways, Lester’s confusing performance was indicative of the defending champion Cubs’ position at the All-Star break. Last year, they were 53-35 at the break and this year, they’re two games below .500 at 43-45. They’re now tied with the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games.

“We’re not happy,” manager Joe Maddon said after the game. “Of course our guys are frustrated, but that’s normal human nature. But nobody’s quitting or giving up. We have to start getting better starting pitching and get our situational hitting back in order.”

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

"I think people just want to get away from this, get away from the grind," Lester said to reporters, via the Chicago Tribune. "It's not for a lack of effort, it's not for a lack of preparation but for whatever reason it is what it is.

"We have to … take four days, regroup, refresh and show up on Friday ready to go. The big thing for us is to forget the record, forget our batting averages or ERAs or win-loss (records) and just get back to playing good, sound baseball and the talent on this team will speak for itself,” Lester said.

The veteran pitcher will look to rebound in his next start, as the Cubs will attempt to regroup in the hopes of making another postseason run.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB World Series
Chicago Cubs
MLB
MLB National League

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

The latest on Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon in WWE [W.O.N]

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Liverpool fans react angrily to Richard Keys' tweet after Wayne Rooney joins Everton

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Everton reveal Wayne Rooney's squad number for next season

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again