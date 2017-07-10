After a glittering career where Usain Bolt has rose to every challenge and smashed record after record with considerable ease, the Jamaican will soon walk away from the sport in which he has dominated for the large majority of his career.

After bursting onto the scene at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Jamaican great will retire next month after the World Championships in London.

But, how will he celebrate his impending retirement? In typical Bolt fashion, of course.

When questioned by the Daily Star Sunday on what he intends to do after next month's World Championships, Bolt responded: "I’ve not decided exactly how I will celebrate the end of my career, but as I am in the UK I hope to see my good friend Paul (Pogba).

"We can go and have dinner at Nando’s. And maybe afterwards we can party a little and I might buy him a Guinness... but not too many because I expect him to lead Manchester United to be champions next season!"

As Bolt enters the final stages of his career, the Jamaican has previously announced his ambition to switch from athletics to football to play for the team he supports, Manchester United.

He said: "In my mind I think I should do a trial and see if they would say ‘Alright, come on in’ or if they would say ‘No, you are not any good’. I think I would be pretty good because I am fit, I am quick, I can control the ball and I understand all of the play.

"So I think if I do a trial then they would say, ‘You know what, here is a contract for five years! You are 30 years old, here’s a five-year contract. Let’s just do it!'"

In a sport that has endured a rough period in the past few years, Usain Bolt's character and brilliance has constantly saved the reputation of a sport that is being destroyed by doping.

Regardless of what Bolt chooses to do in the long term following his retirement, it would be a well-deserved retirement for a man who has brought a smile to everyone who has had the pleasure of witnessing his greatness.

But, is it possible that we see Bolt lining up in a Manchester United shirt alongside his good friend Pogba in the not too distant future!?

We doubt it, but nothing should be taken away from a truly great sporting career.

