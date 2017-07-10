GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Athletics

Usain Bolt wants to celebrate his retirement from Athletics with Paul Pogba.

Usain Bolt wants to celebrate his retirement from Athletics with Paul Pogba

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After a glittering career where Usain Bolt has rose to every challenge and smashed record after record with considerable ease, the Jamaican will soon walk away from the sport in which he has dominated for the large majority of his career.

After bursting onto the scene at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Jamaican great will retire next month after the World Championships in London.

But, how will he celebrate his impending retirement? In typical Bolt fashion, of course.

Article continues below

When questioned by the Daily Star Sunday on what he intends to do after next month's World Championships, Bolt responded: "I’ve not decided exactly how I will celebrate the end of my career, but as I am in the UK I hope to see my good friend Paul (Pogba).

"We can go and have dinner at Nando’s. And maybe afterwards we can party a little and I might buy him a Guinness... but not too many because I expect him to lead Manchester United to be champions next season!"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

As Bolt enters the final stages of his career, the Jamaican has previously announced his ambition to switch from athletics to football to play for the team he supports, Manchester United.

He said: "In my mind I think I should do a trial and see if they would say ‘Alright, come on in’ or if they would say ‘No, you are not any good’. I think I would be pretty good because I am fit, I am quick, I can control the ball and I understand all of the play.

"So I think if I do a trial then they would say, ‘You know what, here is a contract for five years! You are 30 years old, here’s a five-year contract. Let’s just do it!'"

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO-PODIUM

In a sport that has endured a rough period in the past few years, Usain Bolt's character and brilliance has constantly saved the reputation of a sport that is being destroyed by doping.

Regardless of what Bolt chooses to do in the long term following his retirement, it would be a well-deserved retirement for a man who has brought a smile to everyone who has had the pleasure of witnessing his greatness.

But, is it possible that we see Bolt lining up in a Manchester United shirt alongside his good friend Pogba in the not too distant future!?

We doubt it, but nothing should be taken away from a truly great sporting career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Usain Bolt
Tyson Gay
Commonwealth Games
World Championships
Olympics
Athletics

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again