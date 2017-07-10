The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

Manchester United's summer transfer window has well and truly begun following the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has joined for £75 million plus £15 million in add ons in a deal the Guardian claim will total £100 million.

But Lukaku's arrival is just the beginning. Jose Mourinho has a £200 million budget this summer - if not more - and he's prepared to spend every single penny of it.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic could potentially be up next, not only because of the links with United but because of his recent social media activity.

Perisic 'liked' Paul Pogba's Instagram post about Lukaku and then posted a picture of himself on a plane with the hashtag "#destinationunknown", amidst rumours he is set for a medical in Los Angeles.

One major priority for Mourinho is replacing captain Wayne Rooney, who has rejoined Everton 13 years after leaving them for United.

And according to the Independent, he's already identified the player he wants: Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

United and Real are said to be in 'deep talks' over a £62 million move for the Colombian, who is widely regarded as one of the world's best No.10s.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Rodriguez and now they've all received a huge update on his situation at the Bernabeu.

According to the Daily Mail, Rodriguez has told Los Blancos he wants a move sorted within the next 48 hours, before they travel to the United States for a pre-season tour on Tuesday.

Rodriguez has no interest in joining his teammates on the plane to the US and so has given his employers a deadline.

This is great news for United, who lead the race to sign the 25-year-old and could feasibly sign him by Tuesday, assuming talks progress nicely.

Better yet is the fact Rodriguez would reportedly prefer a move to the Red Devils over Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who could be about to lose another transfer race.

Conte was keen to sign Lukaku and thought he was on course to do exactly that until United stole in and hijacked their bid.

