Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Liverpool.

Liverpool players undergo lactic acid fitness test in pre-season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Some footballers love pre-season, some footballers hate pre-season.

Numerous fitness tests lay in store for every player to prove that they’re ready for the challenging season ahead.

It can be a daunting prospect - especially in the heat and after several weeks of luxury.

Article continues below

But some players just thrive when it comes to pre-season and that much was seen during a tough Liverpool training session.

Jurgen Klopp had his side perform a lactic acid fitness test.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

The lactic acid test

According to an official definition: “It’s a test that measures the amount of lactic acid in your blood. This acid is made in muscle cells and red blood cells. It forms when your body turns food into energy.”

Liverpool players were instructed to jog around the pitch and after completing a lap, had a blood sample taken.

p1bklk6143cgcvb79s7p4p1rp5d.jpg

If the level of lactic acid in their blood exceeded a certain amount, they were out of the drill.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva, Joel Matic, Dominic Solanke, James Milner and Jordan Henderson all took part in the exercise.

While it’s unclear quite how many laps they performed, there were two men standing - Solanke and Milner. However, it appears as though the experienced Milner just pipped Liverpool’s new signing at the end.

Watch: Liverpool take part in lactic acid test

Take a look:

At the age of 31, Milner is still proving that he’s the ultimate professional and has probably been working hard throughout the summer to maintain his fitness levels. It certainly helps that he’s never had an alcoholic drink in his life.

Whether Milner will be called upon at left-back once again this season remains to be seen. Milner was almost an ever-present in the full-back position, being preferred to Alberto Moreno.

p1bklk7l7joghl02lk31p6otmsf.jpg

But Liverpool have been linked with Hull’s Andrew Robertson and the Reds are heavily expected to sign a left-sided defender this summer.

What that means for Milner is unknown but one thing is for sure, he’s still the model professional.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
James Milner
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Final WWE Great Balls of Fire betting odds predict huge shock wins

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

Nainggolan hints he could leave Roma with strange comment on Strootman’s Instagram

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

The deadline James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid amid Man Utd rumours [Mail]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again