Wayne Rooney completed a dream return to Everton on Sunday, 13 years after leaving the Toffees for Manchester United in a £27 million deal.

The 31-year-old described himself as feeling "ecstatic" about the move and arrives at Goodison Park as Romelu Lukaku heads in the opposite direction.

Rooney's love for Everton hasn't wavered since departing in 2004, so much so that he's revealed his 'secret' of still wearing the club's pyjamas.

"I've kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I've actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids," he said in his first interview.

"I had to keep that a bit quiet. It's great. [Wearing the Everton shirt] feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I'm just looking forward now to getting out on the pitch with it on."

Everton have an exciting project going on under Ronald Koeman, who has also signed Englishmen Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane for £30 million each this summer.

The Dutchman's presence undoubtedly played a role in Rooney's decision to return to Merseyside and he's now explained why he brought him back.

More interestingly, Koeman claims Rooney was "desperate" to leave United for Everton and jumped at the opportunity when they held discussions last week.

"Wayne has shown me the ambition that we need and that winning mentality," said Koeman, per the Mirror. "He knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home.

"He loves Everton and was desperate to come back. He's still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic that he's here.

"He knows how to win titles and don't forget the experience he will give to the rest of the team.

"He's an experienced player. We have a lot of young players and, sometimes in life, you need somebody who you look up to, who you learn from.

"One of the functions for Wayne is to show the rest of the team why he is - and still is - that player."

Rooney has been granted his wish of rejoining Everton, but now he must repay Koeman's faith by rediscovering his previous form and scoring goals.

The England captain struggled for form at United last season, scoring only five league goals, leading many to believe his best days are behind him. Only time will tell.

