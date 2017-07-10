There's no doubt that Arsenal fans will be satisfied with their clubs actions so far this summer.

The Gunners confirmed Alexandre Lacazette as their record signing last week after he moved for a fee of around £52 million.

And their business is far from done.

The London club will turn their attentions to two players who they're desperate to hold on to ahead of next season.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are out of contract next summer but are both stalling on new deals.

A lot has been made about the Chilean's future so far, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City said to be battling for his signature.

It's no secret that Sanchez is a serial winner, so the signing of Lacazette will have been partially made to show him Arsenal are looking to compete next year.

Arsene Wenger's side are coming off the back of a disappointing campaign, during which they finished fifth in the Premier League.

That means they won't be playing Champions League football next season for the first time in over 20 years.

Wenger will be hoping his capture of Lacazette will help bring Arsenal back up to challenging with the top four.

And if reports are to be believed, he's going to make another serious attempt to land Thomas Lemar this month.

The club have seen two bids for the winger rejected by AS Monaco. The Ligue 1 champions felt that £30 million and £40 million offers were not enough.

With the new season drawing closer, the Gunners are ready to increase their offer, which could see them complete another mega deal.

The Mirror reports that Wenger is ready to pay over £45 million to secure Lemar. If he does make that bid, it will bring Arsenal's spending to almost £100 million.

Should they land the 21-year-old and hold on to Sanchez and Ozil, that would be a huge statement from north London club and one that shows they will be seriously competing next season.

