Controversies never seem to end at every race weekend this season involving Mercedes and Ferrari, as the Austrian Grand Prix also produced a disputable scenario at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas displayed a flawless weekend, qualifying on pole and later going on to win the race on Sunday in emphatic fashion.

Ferrari managed to challenge in parts of the race, but it was the UK-based outfit who dominated the show right from the start to finish.

The controversial moment that has been the subject of debate is Bottas' start, which many are questioning whether the driver had 'jump started' or not, for which he should have incurred a penalty.

Leading the queue of opposing the Finnish ace's commencement to the race is none other than Sebastian Vettel, who finished the race in second, with Bottas having only 0.06secs advantage to the chequered flag over his rival.

From the initial reaction, many believed the 27-year-old had the wheels of his car in motion before the five red lights went off, however, FIA cleared the driver of any wrongdoing and video footage confirmed Bottas' legal start.

But, four-time world champion Vettel is still not convinced the official figures state the truth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old said: "From my point of view he jumped the start. I was sure that he did, it looked like it from inside the car, but it's not for me to judge at the end of the day."

He was made aware that Bottas' reaction time was 0.2secs, which startled Vettel as he could not believe how that might be feasible in reality.

The German asserted in normal circumstances reactions are indeed 0.2secs for everyone and then in a sarcastic manner, responded that all drivers might have been slower at the track on Sunday.

"Hmm... I don't believe that. Normally, the reactions are 0.2s for everyone, so I don't believe everyone was slower today.

"So that is why I don't believe Valtteri was that much quicker. A 0.2s reaction time would be normal and in my point of view his reaction was unhuman."

"For sure, if I pass him at the start - the race looks different."

Bottas gave his take on the matter, and although he admitted that the move was too close for comfort, he denied any misdeed on his part.

"When the car was moving the lights were off, so that was the main thing!" Bottas added.

"It was probably one of the best starts, maybe even quite risky, but there's not much more to gain in the start and I knew I had to make a good one."

Sky Sports Formula One reporter Ted Kravitz explained why Bottas was not given a penalty by the stewards.

"It's a case of Valtteri Bottas' psychic fingers. He didn't jump the start because the start is measured by when the wheels turned and the wheels turned at the same time the lights went off.

"But that doesn't mean that he released his fingers when the red lights went off, and that's Sebastian Vettel's point, because it would be a tenth of a second, or slightly less than that, between the fingers releasing the clutch and the moment the rear wheels start to propel the car and the front wheels start turning.

"So I think we're looking at a case, and this will be confirmed at Silverstone, that Valtteri's fingers anticipated and perhaps jumped the start, but his car didn't jump the start and that is why he was in the clear and won the race."

Vettel extended his lead over title contender Lewis Hamilton to 20 points with 171 points, while the Brit, by finishing fourth in Austria, has amassed a total tally of 151 points. Bottas rounds off the top three with 136.

There is no time to ponder on such issues as the next race is scheduled in only a week's time at Silverstone, with Hamilton all geared up to deliver an impressive showing in his home Grand Prix.

