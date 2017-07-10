GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba and Lukaku.

Paul Pogba pushes reporter in the pool during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba appeared to have an incredible holiday in Los Angeles.

At first, it seemed as though the two superstars were just enjoying their break as friends.

It’s turned out that Pogba had an underlying reason to go on holiday with Lukaku - to convince him to join Manchester United.

The pair rented out an amazing villa in Beverley Hills and have been seen keeping fit in the meantime.

But they have also been having fun, it seems.

It was reported by LA press - later confirmed by police - that Lukaku was ‘arrested’ after several noise complaints by neighbours. Whether that noise was generated as Lukaku celebrated his potential move to United is unknown.

But we know how Pogba reacted to Lukaku’s decision.

After United confirmed they had agreed a fee with Everton for Lukaku, they performed a celebratory handshake before Pogba produced a little dance.

And it looks as though Pogba couldn’t contain his excitement when an ESPN reporter came to interview them at their villa.

The female reporter decided to have a game of rock, paper, scissors between her, Pogba and Lukaku.

After both Pogba and Lukaku pulled scissors, the reporter produced paper meaning she lost.

p1bklmoms21buavdp1qjr1liv1e5bf.jpg

The punishment? Pogba pushing her into the pool with her clothes on.

Was it staged? Or was it just brutal from Pogba?

Watch: Pogba pushes reporter into the pool

You decide:

And the ESPN reporter in question, Alexis Nunes, has since tweeted. She said: "It was a hot day. @paulpogba did me a favour. 😂"

At least she took it well.

Whether it was Jose Mourinho’s order for Pogba to go on holiday with Lukaku and twist his ear is unknown but the French midfielder has certainly worked wonders.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

The role Pogba played in the Lukaku deal

And Lukaku himself has even admitted that the world’s most expensive player played a big role in making him join the Red Devils.

“I’ve been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he’s living in Manchester," he said.

"I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we’re together on a daily basis.

p1bklmmm73aaq1g9qr9612aabt1d.jpg

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn’t have to think twice. I’m really excited."

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Paul Scholes
Everton
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Gary Neville

