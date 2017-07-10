The last few days have been very busy for a number of Premier League clubs.

Manchester United confirmed they've reached a deal with Everton over the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, with a fee reported to be around £75 million.

The player will link up with his new teammates in Los Angeles today when the rest of Jose Mourinho's squad touch down to begin their pre-season.

Article continues below

At the same time, Wayne Rooney is going in the other direction. The striker, who spent 13 years at Old Trafford, rejoins his boyhood club a legend.

He returns to Goodison Park on a free transfer and fans will be hoping he can rediscover the form that made him his club and country’s all-time top scorer.

Article continues below

Another English team announced their first major signing of the summer on Sunday.

Chelsea revealed defender Antonio Rudiger to fans for the first time, confirming his £29 million move from AS Roma.

Although it's an announcement that will please fans, many are still disappointed that they've missed out on Lukaku.

The 24-year-old was said to be at the top of Roman Abramovich's wishlist, but the Blues waited too long to bid and were blindsided by rivals United.

Following that frustration, former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered some advice, or warning, to current manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian, who won the double at Stamford Bridge in 2010, has suggested that his fellow countryman must buy big to keep Chelsea as title contenders next season and ensure that they can challenge for the Champions League.

"Conte will be forced to change something, as he won the Premier League using practically the same players all the time," the Bayern Munich boss said, as per the Mirror.

“In the Champions League, he’ll need to buy a lot and buy well.”

That's a philosophy that Blues fans are used to. Since Abramovich took over in 2003, the club have been able to make huge signings every year.

They've made a slow start to this transfer window, but with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alex Sandro and a new striker expected to sign this month, Chelsea will certainly be challenging next year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms