British and Irish Lions ended their tour of New Zealand with a remarkable draw against world champions New Zealand, with the scoreline 15-15 during the final Test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Thereby, the three-match Test series concluded 1-1, which is the first time the visitors have drawn against the All Blacks.

Head coach Warren Gatland commended the performances of each and every player of the Lions squad who delivered impressive showings and were resilient against the giants of the sport.

However, Gatland has admitted that at times he disliked being on the the tour to his native country as he found some of the treatment he received from the media was too close for comfort, deeming it 'personal'.

Sky Sports quoted the 53-year-old saying: "In the past people have come to New Zealand and haven't been quite prepared about culturally what you're facing.

"There are strengths in New Zealand as a nation, in terms of the isolation and being so far away, and galvanising themselves to have a go at anything. But there can be cracks at times as well.

"The All Blacks are hardly ever vulnerable but last week there were a few comments made that I hadn't expected.

"Someone mentioned the result and said that if they lost the sun would still come up tomorrow and it wouldn't be the end of the world, and they would learn from that experience. Those are comments that you don't hear very often coming out of the New Zealand camp."

He revealed a discussion he had with his wife Trudi, who asked him if he was relishing the stay in his homeland, and it's safe to say his response was really amusing.

"My wife asked me about three weeks into the tour, she said 'how are you enjoying the tour?' and I said 'I'm hating it'.

"You don't publicly show that something's affecting you. I don't mind people criticising me tactically or the way that we play but I thought some of the stuff was quite personal. And, as a Kiwi, I found that quite challenging to be perfectly honest.

"You've got to put that aside and move on. I'm not a person who trawls through every newspaper and media and stuff but you hear what's going on."

There was a saga when print media outlet The New Zealand Herald mocked the coach as a clown in a front-page caricature midway into the tour, something which upset the Lions boss.

"You try really hard to make sure that doesn't affect you; you've got to make sure you're relaxed and calm.

"That's important the staff and players see you as the person in charge and in control of whatever's going on out there."

He believes through the performances on match days, he as well as his team have proved their worth, and despite the hostility, the Lions have risen to the challenge, providing an enticing contest against the tough opposition, who, 'till the finishing stages, seemed indomitable.

