Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba explains what he wants to do under Ernesto Valverde next season

It's fair to say that Barcelona did not have their best season in 2016/17. 

The bar is set so high at the Nou Camp that winning just the Copa del Rey in May was seen as a bit of a disappointment. 

They missed out on winning La Liga by just three points, coming second behind Real Madrid. 

There was even more heartbreak in the Champions League after they lost 3-0 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Juventus.

A world-class strike force of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez failed to reach their best regularly enough under Luis Enrique, who left Barca at the end of the season. 

The manager was partially blamed for his side's inconsistent season, after changing to a formation that saw them play three at the back.   

In doing so, the team were often exposed, even dropping points to the likes of Alaves, Celta Vigo and Malaga.

One man who was more annoyed than anyone about Enrique's decision to shift his defence was Jordi Alba.   

Malaga CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The full-back lost his regular starting place and although he featured 39 times in all competitions, saw limited opportunities as the season drew to a close.

He publically voiced his frustration in March suggesting that his boss should have shown more faith. Understandably, he was linked with a move away. 

But now Ernesto Valverde is in charge of the team, the Spaniard is determined to win his spot back.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

"I want to play as much as possible under Valverde," Alba said at the Aspire Academy in Doha, as per Goal.    

"With him everyone starts from zero, so I'm happy for the new challenge ahead. We want to win all the titles possible this season."

If everyone shares the same intention as the 28-year-old, Barca will be a force again next year. 

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

They'll still be hurting from losing out to Madrid in two competitions and will be desperate to bounce back. 

Juventus
Football
La Liga

