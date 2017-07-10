It’s a very big summer for Arsenal.

After missing out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, the Gunners know how important it is to bounce back immediately.

To do so, they must keep hold of their star players whilst making a few quality signings in the meantime.

And the north London club can be very happy with their activity so far.

Arsene Wenger’s future has been sorted, while they have already completed deals for Sead Kolasinic and Alexandre Lacazette - smashing the club’s record transfer record to sign the French striker.

But Gooners can’t celebrate yet - not with such uncertainty surrounding the future of key players.

The biggest concern comes in the form of Alexis Sanchez.

The future of Sanchez and Bellerin

The Chilean has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals, Manchester City.

Elsewhere, right-back Hector Bellerin is also been linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona reportedly keen on the Spaniard.

So, when those two players weren’t spotted as Arsenal jetted off to Australia for their pre-season tour, there was panic.

Why Sanchez and Bellerin are absent

However, there’s an explanation.

According to the Evening Standard both Sanchez and Bellerin have been given an extended break after their exploits in the Confederations Cup and Under-21 European Championships respectively.

In fact, it’s not just those two players that won’t be travelling to Sydney for matches against Sydney FC on Thursday and Western Sydney Wanderers the following Saturday.

From there, the squad will head to China for matches against Bayern Munich in Shanghai before travelling to Beijing where they will play Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Bird's Nest Stadium on July 22.

Who else is missing?

That’s because the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs, Calum Chambers, Wojciech Szczesny and Lucas Perez won’t be taking part.

Like Sanchez, Mustafi was at the Confederations Cup with Germany, while Holding and Chambers took part in the Under-21 Euros.

There’s no surprise for guessing why Wilshere isn’t travelling (because he’s injured) while Mathieu Debuchy, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas have been left at home with them set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

So, just because Sanchez and Bellerin won’t be in Australia with the rest of the Arsenal squad, it doesn’t mean they will be leaving the club.

Here is the full list of the 25 players that will be on Arsenal's pre-season tour.

