Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton endured a tough weekend in Austria, and despite registering the fastest lap of the race on Sunday, alongside consistent performances throughout the 71 laps at Spielberg, he still failed to make the podium.

He narrowly missed out on the opportunity to finish the race in third, pipping Red Bull ace Daniel Ricciardo, who managed to hold the late surge of the Brit in the final laps.

With the conclusion of the weekend in Austria, Hamilton lost further ground on Sebastian Vettel in the race for the Drivers' Championship, the lead now being 20 points.

Mercedes informed him of a five-place grid penalty following an unscheduled gearbox change on his car, which demoted him to eighth, inspite of ending the third qualifying session in third behind Bottas and Vettel.

During the post-race interview, Hamilton pleaded for patience from the media as well as fans across the globe, as Sky Sports quoted him saying: "I think it's important for people who are watching, and also people who are reporting, to have patience with us drivers.

"You can't be happy when you don't have a result. You sacrifice everything to get the best result possible.

"When you personally don't deliver and when things stack up against you, it's hard to come out smiling. That would mean you don't care enough. The fact is, l care."

Several outlets reported that the Mercedes star seemed subdued and downbeat this week after the dramatic scenes in Baku a fortnight ago, which Hamilton addressed by stating that his sole focus remains winning the world title.

He added: "There are some days that are more painful than others, and there are some days that are easier.

"When you write stories or people comment, please just bear that in mind. It's not a sign l am ungrateful or anything like that.

"It's just the intensity of the battle, which l am loving, and the team are loving. But l want to win this championship. Right now l am 20 points behind but there is a long, long way to go and it could turn around in one race."

The 32-year-old reiterated that analysis of the race at the Red Bull Ring circuit prove him being the dominant driver ahead of his peers and he remains positive on the back of his own performance.

"All l can do is try to inspire with my drives. When l went and looked at the race pace l was quickest. I had the strongest race pace.

"When l got past the Force Indias, l was something like 16 seconds behind Valtteri. Then there was another bunch of seconds l lost but at the end l was only six seconds behind Valtteri.

"So it was actually pretty positive. There's nothing more l can do. I just need to keep driving the way l am."

He took to social media, posting on Twitter later on the day, congratulating his teammate Bottas on the win and commending the team for a good showing.

Hamilton will be aiming to overturn his fortunes in the next race in his homeland, as the Britain Grand Prix takes centre stage at Silverstone.

Nonetheless, with 11 races to go in this calendar year, the challenge for the highest honours is gaining pace with every weekend, with the racing faithful guaranteed of a nail-biting finish to the campaign.

