The Boston Celtics have been one of the teams to watch in the Summer League this year as they boast some of the finest young talents in the NBA.

Last month's number three draft pick Jayson Tatum has been taking many of the plaudits with some impressive displays and big numbers.

The 19-year-old put up 27 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday where he silenced a pro-Laker crowd who were packed into the arena to watch Lonzo Ball.

With the eyes of Celtics fans mainly fixed on Tatum in order to get a glimpse of what's to come from him in the future, another talented Boston youngster reminded them that he's also worth some attention.

Last year's number three pick Jaylen Brown, who enjoyed a steady debut season in the NBA, is competing in the Summer League for the second consecutive year and made everybody stand up and take notice last night.

In an entertaining encounter against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 20-year-old produced the play of the night and arguably the best play of the Summer League so far as he threw down a monster dunk on the Blazers Josh Scott.

To be fair to Scott, several NBA players have also been victims of Brown's ridiculous athleticism and been put on posters by the youngster so he shouldn't be too disheartened.

But sometimes you pay the price for making the right play and after coming across to try and protect the rim, Scott will instead be watching a highlight that will be played across multiple platforms for the next few days.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Brown has some stiff competition at his favoured small forward position with Tatum, Jae Crowder and the C's marquee free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward.

Boston is stacked in that department and it'll force Brown and/or Tatum to play some minutes at either power forward or one of the guard positions.

The talented youngster from Georgia admitted that he's using this year's Summer League to prove to coach Brad Stevens that he can step up and contribute on a bigger scale next season.

"I'm using Summer League to get better, I'm using Summer League to prove a point," Brown told CSNNE.

"I want to be someone who can add and contribute, and be a play maker on this team right away. I don't want to wait two, three, four years down the line. I think I'm ready now, and I'm going to continue to get better to show that I'm better now."

Brown has the right mentality going into the new campaign and the Celtics will be the beneficiaries of it.