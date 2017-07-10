Throughout this summer, it’s looked as though Chelsea would be signing Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United would be signing Alvaro Morata.

However, United sprung a huge surprise after seemingly beating Chelsea to the £75 million signing of Lukaku from Everton, leaving the Morata deal in serious doubt.

Many believed that Morata to United was already a done deal with the Spanish striker set to be reunited with Jose Mourinho - the manager who gave him his debut at Real Madrid.

Article continues below

But after spending a massive amount on Lukaku, it seems Morata is no longer needed at Old Trafford.

So, where next for the 24-year-old?

Article continues below

Chelsea's bid for Morata

Well, in a dramatic twist, it looks as though he might now be heading to Stamford Bridge.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea will offer €80 million plus incentives for the forward as they attempt to make up for missing out on Lukaku. And, more importantly, Morata is keen to push through a transfer to Chelsea after his move to United seems set to fail.

That offer is very similar to what United bid but, according to the report, Madrid’s relationship with Chelsea is far better than their relationship with the Red Devils.

Therefore, that bid could be satisfactory for Los Blancos to allow Morata to leave.

While Morata may have been keen to team-up with his former boss Mourinho at United, he may also be excited to join Antonio Conte in west London. That’s because Conte actually signed Morata as Juventus manager in 2014 and wants him once again at Chelsea.

In fact, Conte has wanted him throughout this summer, while technical director Michael Emenalo wanted Lukaku.

Now it looks as though Conte will get his wish and sign Morata for the second time.

Morata actually wanted Chelsea move

Incidentally, Morata actually wanted a move to Chelsea before United were interested - but his camp were disappointed with a lack of a bid. That's according to Spanish football expert, Sid Lowe, anyway.

"Earlier in the spring he thought his obvious next destination was Chelsea, there was a slight sense of surprise in the Morata camp that Chelsea hadn't come in with a big bid, presumably because they focused all of their attention on Lukaku because perhaps Antonio Conte's long-term future isn't entirely tied down at Chelsea," Lowe said.

"There was a sense that 'this is a bit odd' that they hadn't followed up with the interest that was there because Conte is a big admirer of Morata.

"He's tried to bring him in twice and without working with him either time. Brought him in at Juventus then moved on. Tried to bring him to Chelsea last summer and it didn't happen."

Now a big bid is set to be made and it seems Morata will become a Chelsea player.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms