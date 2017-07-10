Valtteri Bottas’ won the second Championship race of his career at the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix.

Starting on pole position, the Mercedes driver started brilliantly and dominated proceedings to come clear first.

Sebastian Vettel came second and extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 20 points in the Championship standings, while Daniel Ricciardo took third place for Red Bull at their home track.

Bottas, who also won the Russian Grand Prix earlier this season, is breathing down the neck of his teammate Hamilton in the standings and is now only 15 points behind the Brit.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the victory, questions were raised regarding Bottas’ performance, particularly about his brilliant start.

It was stated that he had ignored fair play rules and started a wee bit early i.e. taken a jump start.

Jump start in an F1 race refers to a vehicle moving a pre-set distance (extremely small) between the point at which the last red light marking the start of the race comes on and the point at which it goes out.

In the race, FIA data systems calculated that Bottas had reacted within 0.201 seconds of the lights going out, a remarkable feat.

In the press conference after the race, when Vettel was confronted with this statistic, he simply replied: “I don’t believe that”.

Both Vettel and Ricciardo insisted that a jump start had indeed been taken by Bottas at the beginning of the race. To put it into perspective, the average least human response time to visual stimulus is around .250 seconds and that too is considered to be a very rare occurrence. A bionic moment for Valtteri Bottas indeed.

Bottas was not penalised for any wrongdoing by the FIA and was declared the legitimate winner of the Austrian Grand Prix.

A statement from the organisation read: "The jump start system judges whether a car has moved a pre-set (very small) distance between the point at which the last red light comes on and the point at which the lights go out.

"We have found that need to allow for some very small movement, as drivers sometimes need to make clutch adjustments in preparation for the start. This system, which is dependent on the official timing provided by Formula One, has been in operation for some 20 years and has proved extremely reliable in that time.

“In today’s instance, Valtteri Bottas did not exceed this (very small) limit before the start was given.

Simply put: he made an exceptionally accurate and fortuitous judgement call, anticipating the moment the lights went out with great precision. Any movement prior to the moment the lights went out was within the tolerances allowed.”

You can watch Bottas' incredible start in the video below.

So, in conclusion, although Bottas’ vehicle did move before the lights went out, it was within the acceptable norms.

F1 refused to elaborate on what those norms actually are; for fear that teams will start exploiting this data to boost their getaways once it is made public.

Bottas would be extremely relieved to catch the right end of the stick this time, but the strategy doesn’t seem to be a safe bet for all seasons.

