Wayne Rooney’s glittering 13-year Manchester United career was brought to an end yesterday when he sealed an emotional return to Everton.

The 31-year-old signed for his boyhood club on a two-year deal, the perfect landing spot for a player whose wages left him short of many suitors.

It’s become plainly obvious over the past few years that Rooney has lost his touch but his experience and winning mentality will prove invaluable to an Everton side with hopes of cracking the top four.

Rooney won everything there is to win at Man United, including the Champions League and five Premier League titles, and he believes winning more silverware at Goodison Park will be one of the highlights of his career.

“(Winning trophies with Everton) would be the pinnacle,” Rooney told evertontv. “I really feel now the Club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.”

Rooney leaves behind a Man United team on the up following their wins in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

But Old Trafford will never forget what the attacking-midfielder achieved during his time in Manchester.

Ferdinand and Carrick pay tribute

Rooney’s former teammates wasted no time in paying tribute to Man United’s all-time leading goalscorer, with Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick both taking to social media this morning to post messages.

Ferdinand’s message, in particular, was incredible.

Ferdinand’s Instagram post

Carrick’s tweet

“‘I have just seen this kid make a couple of seasoned England defenders look very basic, then nonchalantly dink the ball over/around the keeper....then jog back like it was some sort of regular playground mess about.’ That was during an England training session & the first time I had got to see this kid named @waynerooney 🙌,” Ferdinand wrote.

“Since then.... Records Broken - 253 @manchesterunited goals / 53 @england goals! All Time Legend.... great guy & great family! Good luck in your next chapter 👊 P.S. Shearer record next 😂⚽.”

Rooney needs 62 more goals to tie Shearer

It’ll be incredibly tough for Rooney to overtake Shearer. The Newcastle United legend scored 260 goals, 62 more than Rooney’s current tally.

Carrick, who started alongside Rooney in the 2008 Champions League final, wrote: “Blew me away by how good he was from day 1. Outrageous. Had ups n downs but what a ride we've been on. Gonna miss him. Good luck Pal #Legend.”

It’s clear just how big of an impact Rooney had on his teammates. He’ll be missed.

