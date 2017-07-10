Mark Cuban wishes the Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference

The Dallas Mavericks missed the playoffs for only the second time in the past 17 seasons last year and are now heading in a new direction as a franchise.

The Mavs finished with a record of 33-49 in the last campaign but they showed that they are already building towards the future.

The team is heading for a rebuilding phase and, as a result, fans will have to accept not making it to the postseason as they bring through some talented young players that can help them challenge in the years to come.

Harrison Barnes was a bright spark for the Mavericks last year as he proved that he could step up to become the go-to guy for the team and went some way to justify his big contract.

But owner Mark Cuban has admitted that the organisation's strategy has ultimately been decided by the circumstances around them.

"We're rebuilding. Right?" Cuban told ESPN. "There's no question about it. If we were in the East, we would not be rebuilding. We'd be handling things completely different. I think I'm going to kidnap [commissioner] Adam Silver and not let him out until he moves us to the Eastern Conference.

"Given where we are, given where the Warriors are and what's happening in the Western Conference, it kind of sealed what we have to do."

With a star-studded line up in the Bay Area, the Warriors are having a huge impact on the rest of the league both on and off the floor.

Dallas clearly feels that while the Warriors are dominating, and are primed to do so for many more years to come, it's better to prepare and mould a team capable of competing further down the line when the window of opportunity becomes clearer for them.

Not only is Golden State a dominant force, but the rest of the Western Conference has grown considerably stronger this offseason too.

The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have all made significant moves with the acquisitions of Chris Paul, Paul George and Jimmy Butler, respectively.

The Mavs prefer to bide their time and build a young core ready to carry the team forward in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.

After going into the lottery this year, the Texas-based outfit selected Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth pick in the draft and have potentially got themselves a major steal.

The dynamic young point guard has caught the eye in the Summer League and has drawn comparisons to Russell Westbrook with his speed and ability to fill the stat sheet.

Dallas has a demanding fan base, but if they're willing to be patient with Cuban and their promising youngsters, they could see a reward at the end of it.