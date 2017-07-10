GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Romelu Lukaku said after Manchester United signing is really awkward

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku at any moment.

The Belgian striker has already said farewell to Everton on Sunday and spoke about his move to Man United in an interview with ESPN.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton,” Lukaku wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we've spent together. I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you."

It’s quite odd to hear a player speaking about how excited he is to play for a new club when the move hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

Clearly, Man United want to make a song and dance about Lukaku’s unveiling.

The 24-year-old left fans confused when, in his interview with ESPN, he said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play for “the biggest club in the world”.

When asked how he would respond to someone querying his decision to sign for Man United - who finished sixth in the table last season, Lukaku said: “I would say, 'Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’”

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

He continued: “Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is.

"I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force.

“If you look at their history, it says enough.”

Why Lukaku's comment is awkward

What's awkward about Lukaku’s opinion that Man United is the world’s biggest club is that just three years ago, he said there wasn’t a bigger club in England than Chelsea.

It came at a time when Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge was unclear. Indeed, he signed a permanent deal with Everton just one month after making the comments.

"You know, I still have a two-year contract at the biggest club in England, because that's Chelsea,” a 21-year-old Lukaku said, per the Evening Standard.

“So I still hope to play there. Chelsea have a good coach."

What’s changed in three years that now means Man United are bigger than Chelsea? Yes, they won the Europa League and EFL Cup last season, and the FA Cup in 2016, but Chelsea have won the Premier League twice and the League Cup since Lukaku made those comments.

Chelsea v Indonesia All-Stars

Which is the bigger club: Man United or Chelsea? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Chelsea

