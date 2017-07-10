If you’re talking about current stars that are being misused in WWE, you can’t look any further than Bray Wyatt.

There was so much excitement and potential when the character was first introduced, as Husky Harris was written off WWE television, courtesy of a Punt Kick from Randy Orton, before going back down to developmental to reinvent himself.

MAIN ROSTER SUCCESS

It was something fresh at the time, something that we hadn’t seen in a while and it finally meant we were focusing on a genuine, storytelling character which is what made the wrestling industry so popular; larger than life characters.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite a strong start to life on the main roster, it became clear that there was an upsetting trend in almost every single feud The Eater of Worlds was featured in. Considering he’s one of the best on the microphone in the business right now, he’d talk an incredible game and get fans invested into a feud.

When it mattered the most, though, he’d lost in the all-important match in the rivalry and it’s seen fans lose interest in Wyatt, they simply don’t take him seriously anymore.

Article continues below

While it seems like nothing on paper, considering Wyatt is still a popular name and WWE can still utilise him in the top feuds, PWStream has provided an astonishing stat which shows just how criminally misused the former WWE Champion has been in the company.

RECORD

As you’ll be able to see in the graphic below, Wyatt had 10 matches that ended in a draw, he prevailed in 182 contests while he’s tasted defeat on 424 occasions.

Although, you can add another to the win column considering he surprisingly overcame Seth Rollins at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire event on Sunday night.

While wins and losses don’t make or break a character at his level, the reason fans can’t take him seriously anymore is because he’s no longer a credible threat as he can talk the talk, but when it comes down to making an impact he ends up falling at the final hurdle.

He’s never going to win every single match he’s in, but it’s obvious why he’s failing to connect – despite the fireflies coming out in full force during his entrance – but the company should make a serious effort in building him up as a monster again.

He’s still young and he still has a lot to offer, WWE can't afford to ruin him anymore.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt’s ridiculous win-loss record in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms