Markelle Fultz hands the Sixers some good news on his injury

Philadelphia 76ers fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as they finally received some good news on the injury front.

After their number one draft pick Markelle Fultz was carried off with an ankle injury in the team's recent Summer League outing, the franchise and its fans were already fearing the worst.

After seeing previous top draft picks Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons miss a combined three and a half seasons, it felt like a sense of deja vu and that the basketball gods would deny them again.

However, Fultz took to Twitter to allay fears over his injury by reassuring the Philly faithful that he was ok.

The Sixers soon confirmed this by releasing a statement indicating that the 19-year-old would be able to return within 2 weeks.

This is the best news that the team could've received as he'll still have plenty of time to get himself 100% healthy for the new season which doesn't kick off until October.

The only downside for the 76ers fans is that they'll no longer be able to see the talented young point guard in action in the Summer League as the injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the competition.

Opportunity

With a healthy Embiid, Simmons and Fultz, the Sixers will have one of most exciting young teams in the league next year and an opportunity has certainly presented itself for a playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

With the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks each losing an All-Star during this offseason, the 76ers can expect multiple playoff spots to open up as a result of those organisations going into a rebuilding phase.

The addition of veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick has also given the team another dimension and the process seems to be taking shape for them at last.

With a franchise-record 14,000 season tickets sold already, fans in the City of Brotherly Love are also anticipating a successful season at the Wells Fargo Center.

But this will all be determined by the health of their young stars and how many games they can complete.

Embiid showed his quality last season but only managed to play 31 games and Simmons hasn't played competitively since featuring in the Summer League before his injury.

The talent is certainly there but basketball but they'll have to translate that onto the court and it'll be interesting to see how things will play out with the expectations raised ever so slightly.