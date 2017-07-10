The result of the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match didn’t really come as much of a surprise, as Alexa Bliss left the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas with her championship intact.

The manner in which she retained, though, all but confirms that the shenanigans will lead to another potential encounter between Bliss and Sasha Banks – possibly at SummerSlam.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

However, it’s one disturbing yet genius moment that has fans on social media buzzing.

It’s no secret that Bliss is double-jointed, and the company has utilised her grotesque party trick on television before when she put it on display during a match with Becky Lynch on an episode of SmackDown LIVE.

On that occasion, not many were aware of the fact that she was double-jointed and were shocked to see her pop her ‘dislocated’ arm back into place, before going on to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship against The Irish Lass Kicker.

While having that sort of feature probably doesn’t matter, WWE utilised it brilliant on Sunday night during her title match against The Boss, which worked perfectly as she’s the biggest female heel on the roster.

TRAPPING THE BOSS

During the match, the referee was checking up on a screaming Bliss with her arm looking horrible, and the look on Sasha’s face said it all when she was standing on the other side of the ring and looked visibly disgusted at her arm looking tangled up.

In typical heel fashion, it proved to be a trap from Bliss who stood up and hit a huge forearm on the unsuspecting Banks to regain control of the match, and fans on Twitter seemed to enjoy her faking the arm injury.

Bliss feigning an arm injury certainly played a massive part in the outcome of the match, as the champion intentionally got counted out which means Banks won the contest.

However, due to champion’s advantage, Bliss retained her title in the process and stopped her foe from claiming her fourth RAW Women’s Championship.

Based on the manner in which she lost, it won’t be a surprise to see Banks chase a rematch at the biggest party of the summer; considering she had to jump through plenty of hoops to get her title match in the first place.

There are some other big names in the division vying for a championship match – and it just goes to show that this is another reason why Bliss is probably the best female on either roster right now.

