As Premier League clubs return to pre-season training, the transfer window has come alive.

Unsurprisingly, at the centre of it all seems to be Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho splashed the cash last summer, breaking the world transfer fee to sign Paul Pogba for £89 million, while also signing Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

And it seems that, after a slow start to the summer, he wants to spend big once again.

Mourinho has already snapped up defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica in a £30 million fee and has beaten Chelsea to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker looked set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer but United have convinced him to move to Old Trafford in a £75 million deal.

More than £100 million spent on two players but the Portuguese boss is far from finished.

United's next signing

In fact, with Lukaku due to be announced, Mourinho has already set his sights on his next signing - and he could join this week.

According to the Independent, United expect a deal for Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic will be completed for around £45 million to £50 million over the next week.

Perisic agreed personal terms with the Red Devils weeks ago but the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement over the fee.

However, United sources claim a deal will definitely be struck as they will likely match Inter’s demands over the coming days.

Spalletti on Perisic

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is understandably reluctant to let the 28-year-old leave the club, despite the fact United will meet the club’s price-tag.

“Perisic is an important player for us, we're counting on him. Let's see what he has to say, I don't expect him to say that he wants to leave, that would be bad. We'll see what his intentions are,” Spalletti said.

"But it's just you [the media] who are telling me he wants to go, he's not said anything to me. But we are Inter and so we can decide to do whatever we want.”

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams throughout the summer but talk of a potential deal has gone quiet in recent weeks.

Perisic's Instagram activity

But it seems now that it’s closer than ever with Perisic to be announced in the coming days.

The Croatian may have actually sparked this latest report himself after he ‘liked’ an Instagram video of Lukaku confirming his move to United to Paul Pogba, before he took to Instagram himself to write #destinationunknown as he boarded a flight.

That destination could well be Manchester.

