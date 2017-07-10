WBO champion Joseph Parker has analysed his closest rivals in the heavyweight division and has said that he could beat them all.

Parker is preparing for his mandatory title defence against Hughie Fury in September at the Manchester Arena, but that has not stopped him running the rule over his probable title challengers.

New Zealander Parker was speaking with Sky Sports’ Kirsty Gallacher when he analysed Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew, Tyson Fury, and David Haye.

Article continues below

Up first under Parker's microscope was Anthony Joshua, and although he was full of praise for the Brit, Parker was adamant he knew how to defeat him.

He said: “The Wladimir Klitschko fight showed that he could get knocked down, but you know he showed a lot of heart to get back up and when everyone is counting him out, he could come back and spoil Klitschko's plan.

Article continues below

“He's solid, he's got a lot of power.

“For me, I would use a lot of movement, speed and smash his body. His strength is coming forward, putting on pressure. He's confident and like I said, he's got a lot of power.”

So, whilst the record breaking Klitschko fight showed that AJ can get knocked down, it also showed that Joshua can get back up and win. Parker also referenced other criticisms of Joshua when he said that although he is good going forward and possesses a lot of power, he’s not particularly maneuverable.

The 25-year-old New Zealander hinted that the way he would beat AJ is by using movement around the ring and sending body shots into the giant Joshua.

For Tony Bellew, Parker would use a different approach. The 25-year-old would use his height and weight advantage to put pressure on the Liverpudlian and chase him down in the ring, adopting a more aggressive approach than he would use against AJ.

"I actually haven't watched a lot of him. The David Haye fight I watched though - I see him as a smart fighter. I think he likes to talk, but he backed it up in the last fight. He's a fighter who has a lot of confidence in himself.

I would use my weight and my height, put pressure on him, and chase him down."

Up next was Tyson Fury, the cousin of Parker's next opponent Hughie Fury. Tyson, impressed the 25-year-old New Zealander when he beat Klitschko in 2015.

“He's a smart fighter. He used the ring well with Wladimir Klitschko and used his reach well.

“He was a little bit cheeky in the ring with him and I think that's what brought Klitschko down a bit. Klitschko was a bit worried about what he was doing.

“My tactics against him, I would get inside, chase him down. A lot of speed, a lot of combinations, and a lot of movement.”

However impressive Fury was in 2015, which was two years ago, a lot has happened since then with the fighter admitting to mental health issues in top of a drug addiction. It would still be an interesting fight, however, if Tyson Fury ever makes it back into a boxing ring.

The WBO champion also spoke about David Haye, and said that regardless of his Achilles injury suffered during the title defence against Tony Bellew, Haye is still one of the more dangerous fighters out there.

“I still think he's dangerous. Tony Bellew said in his interview that David Haye hit really hard, so you've got to respect that.

“He's got a lot of speed, so I would have to use a lot of movement. He's got power obviously and he's a good counter-puncher. I would move around, try and box him a bit like Bellew did.” The 25-year-old New Zealander told Sky Sports.

And last, but by no means least, was Deontay Wilder.

Highly rated American Deontay Wilder has a big right hand, according to Parker, however, the New Zealander stated that the American heavyweight has a plethora of vulnerabilities that could be exploited in the ring.

Though, Parker also hinted that Wilder could expose a lot of vulnerabilities in his own boxing style.

"I think Deontay Wilder has got a big right hand. I think everything else is a bit average. With him, a lot of movement, and then I would try and catch his chin.

I think I can expose a lot of vulnerabilities with Wilder and I think he can also expose a lot of things with me. It just depends who trains hardest and who is more ready on the day."

Whoever the 25-year-old New Zealander fights after his bout with Hughie Fury in September it is sure to be an absolute cracking contest.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms