It seems that those rumours linking Manchester United with a move for Neymar will never go away.

The Barcelona ace signed a new five-year contract last October but that hasn’t prevented the media from putting his name in the same sentence as Man United.

As exciting a rumour as it is, it’s reached the point where even Man United fans believe it will never happen.

The obvious question to ask is why would Neymar swap Barcelona, where he has won two La Liga titles and the Champions League, for Man United, who haven’t won the Premier League since 2013 and were the sixth best team in England last season?

And while Man United could probably offer him more, Neymar’s reported wages of £275,000-per-week are unlikely to see him force a move.

Last September Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s agent, said that the Brazilian had been tempted by offers from Man United and Paris Saint-Germain, who were ready to launch a €190 million bid for the forward.

It was no surprise to see the 25-year-old sign a contract extension one month later. Although Barcelona might have felt that Ribeiro had played them, it was in their best interests to secure Neymar to a long-term deal regardless.

Neymar was asked if he might join Man United

In May, Man United boss Jose Mourinho said that the possibility of signing Neymar is “absurd”, but that didn’t prevent one reporter asking the former Santos forward if he might sign for the Red Devils at the Neymar Jr’s Five event.

Neymar’s three-word response was tongue-in-cheek. “Yes… or Eibar,” he said, per Goal.

"Who knows what will happen tomorrow?" he added.

"I'm very happy for now, very well adjusted. But anything can happen, who knows."

Neymar is expected big things this season

Neymar won the Copa del Rey for a third time last season but the season on a whole was a disappointment for Barca, who finished behind Real Madrid in La Liga and crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

But Neymar believes the 2017-18 campaign, which will conclude with the World Cup in Russia, will be a success.

"I hope it will be a season with a lot of success and a lot of happiness," Brazil’s captain said, per ESPN. "That's what I hope.

"I'm getting ready for it [the season]. It's going to be one of the most important seasons of my life. It will be the most important season of my life.

"So I'm really happy and really excited, and I'm going to start training and get prepared."

