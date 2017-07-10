Watch: Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala hilariously troll Richard Jefferson over titles

After being comprehensively beaten in five games in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, the last thing any member of the Cleveland Cavaliers team would've wanted this summer was to be reminded of that defeat.

Unfortunately for Richard Jefferson, he suffered that in the worst way possible; by coming across some notable Dubs players who were all too willing to gloat.

RJ, a former Warriors player, attended the wedding of his ex-teammate Kent Bazemore over the weekend and bumped into Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala at the event.

The veteran Cavs forward maybe would have preferred to avoid the Dubs players but he had no choice as he was interestingly seated at the same table as them, which could not have been a coincidence.

So in true Jefferson fashion, he decided to have a joke with them and, of course, he posted it onto his famous Snapchat account.

To his credit, the 38-year-old took the trolling very well from Curry and Iggy and was keen to point out that he is tied at one series apiece with the Warriors since he wasn't part of the Cleveland team that lost in 2015.

The trio went back-and-forth in a rings debate and enjoyed a great moment of banter that is already sowing the seeds for a fourth encounter between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

The players may take the summer off but the rivalry doesn't. After Draymond Green and LeBron James trolled one another on Instagram in the aftermath of the Finals, RJ, Steph and Iguodala took it a step further here.

After winning in 2016 and enjoying the bragging rights over his old team, Jefferson can only sit back and accept what is coming his way on this occasion.

He also posted a picture featuring current and previous Warriors players with their wives with the brilliant caption: "Some of these guys I love some I hate."

If you don't follow RJ on his Snapchat account, you don't know what you're missing out on.

He has built up a huge following on the social media platform and is arguably the best NBA player to follow because of the content he posts on a daily basis.

Jefferson announced recently that he would be delaying retirement to play another season with the Cavaliers, surely in an attempt to recapture the title back from the Bay Area.

But for fans, it means we'll get to see more terrific NBA posts from the king of Snapchat.