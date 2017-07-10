Valtteri Bottas won only his second Grand Prix of his career in Austria on Sunday, but according to Sebastian Vettel, if the Austrian Grand Prix had just one more lap, the German would have been the victor.

The Ferrari driver was in a philosophical mood following the Austrian GP, and thought that he struggled at the Red Bull ring for the first half of the race, but it all came together for the second part of the GP, and in the end, was only half a second away from winning.

As reported by PlanetF1, Vettel said: “How would you feel if you were just shy of half a second behind the winner?

“It was very close.

“I was told he was in trouble, but I was pushing anyway.

“I felt much happier in the second part of the race, the first part I was struggling a bit to feel the car.

“But as soon as we put the supersoft tyres on the car came alive.

“I had very good pace and was catching little by little so the last laps it was getting really close.

“I had Perez who cost me a little time with lapped cars but I think I needed one more lap as he [Bottas] was struggling to get up the hill.

“Obviously I wanted to win but nevertheless this is a good result.”

The Austrian GP was the first race since the incident in Azerbaijan, where Vettel drove into the back of Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton.

Whilst Hamilton struggled in the Mercedes throughout the weekend in Austria, Bottas excelled.

The Finn got off to a great start, which may now be investigated after allegations that he may have jumped the start.

Regardless, Bottas was pleased with his overall performance, and later told the BBC that winning Austria brought back memories from his win in Russia earlier in the year.

"I had a bit of deja vu in the end from Russia. Vettel was catching up but the problem was I had a massive [tyre] blister.

"At the beginning, I could control the race but it was trickier towards the end.

"I'm really happy. It's only the second win in my career. I think that was the start of my life."

