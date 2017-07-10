GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel reacts to Valtteri Bottas winning the Austrian Grand Prix

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Valtteri Bottas won only his second Grand Prix of his career in Austria on Sunday, but according to Sebastian Vettel, if the Austrian Grand Prix had just one more lap, the German would have been the victor.

The Ferrari driver was in a philosophical mood following the Austrian GP, and thought that he struggled at the Red Bull ring for the first half of the race, but it all came together for the second part of the GP, and in the end, was only half a second away from winning.

As reported by PlanetF1, Vettel said: “How would you feel if you were just shy of half a second behind the winner?

Article continues below

“It was very close.

“I was told he was in trouble, but I was pushing anyway.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

“I felt much happier in the second part of the race, the first part I was struggling a bit to feel the car.

“But as soon as we put the supersoft tyres on the car came alive.

“I had very good pace and was catching little by little so the last laps it was getting really close.

“I had Perez who cost me a little time with lapped cars but I think I needed one more lap as he [Bottas] was struggling to get up the hill.

“Obviously I wanted to win but nevertheless this is a good result.”

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

The Austrian GP was the first race since the incident in Azerbaijan, where Vettel drove into the back of Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton.

Whilst Hamilton struggled in the Mercedes throughout the weekend in Austria, Bottas excelled.

The Finn got off to a great start, which may now be investigated after allegations that he may have jumped the start.

Regardless, Bottas was pleased with his overall performance, and later told the BBC that winning Austria brought back memories from his win in Russia earlier in the year.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

"I had a bit of deja vu in the end from Russia. Vettel was catching up but the problem was I had a massive [tyre] blister.

"At the beginning, I could control the race but it was trickier towards the end.

"I'm really happy. It's only the second win in my career. I think that was the start of my life."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Huge match removed from Battleground event

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again