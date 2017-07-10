You probably won’t witness a more action-packed final hour all year than what unfolded at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Roman Reigns took his feud with Braun Strowman to the next level during their hard-hitting Ambulance Match which provided fans with perhaps the gif of the year, with The Big Dog missing a Spear and landing right into the back of the ambulance, giving The Monster Among Men the victory.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Then, fans were left shocked at Reigns’ attempt by reversing the ambulance into a truck.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, fans were probably most excited for the main event which saw Brock Lesnar put his Universal Championship on the line against Samoa Joe.

The build-up to the contest had been nothing short of incredible ever since The Destroyer reigned supreme at Extreme Rules in the Fatal Five-Way match where he choked out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring.

Article continues below

He followed that up with a face-off opposite Paul Heyman, locking him in a Coquina Clutch to send a message to The Beast Incarnate, before instigating a brawl the following week.

Lesnar also fell victim to a Coquina Clutch before an intense interview featuring both men followed.

Finally, WWE were using Joe to his strengths where he looked like a genuine threat to Lesnar and the championship he took from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Although their match in Dallas lasted less than seven minutes in total, it was exactly what the WWE Universe expected. It was intense, it was a brawl and Joe was the latest victim to experience what it’s like to go to Suplex City.

LESNAR'S THOUGHT

Even though Joe lost after eating an F5, his performance in the entire feud has seen many call for him to remain in the title picture, rather than going back to doing nothing or being misused, despite being a big name.

However, Fightful has revealed that a source told them what Lesnar thought of Joe in that bout; and that could mean some big things could be in store for him.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed that following the match, Lesnar was extremely happy with how the match went, in particular, what Joe was able to do during it.

He went on to add that Lesnar was thrilled at Joe not only being able to keep up with Lesnar’s physical style, but was impressed that Joe was able to give it back too.

It’s a big plus when somebody like Lesnar is pleased with you, as not everybody can come through the other end 100% against that style.

With Lesnar being a marquee name, he may even choose to want to work with Joe again down the line and we know that today, that’s quite an achievement.

What do you make of Brock Lesnar’s thought on Samoa Joe following Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms