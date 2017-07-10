GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Stormzy.

Stormzy reacts on Twitter after newspaper mistakes him for Romelu Lukaku

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

An Irish newspaper made an alarming blunder my mistaking rapper Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on the back page of its Monday newspaper.

The Herald used a photo of the grime star with the headline: “Lukaku is ready for work.”

Lukaku is set to be announced as a Manchester United player after completing a medical ahead of a £75 million move from Everton.

Article continues below

There is a photoshopped image of Lukaku in a Man United shirt but no official images have been released just yet.

But the Herald mistakenly used a photo of Stormzy in a Man United tracksuit, which he would be wearing because he supports the Red Devils.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Stormzy has pointed out the similarities to Lukaku in the past, writing on Twitter in 2014: “So man are out ere calling me Lukaku”.

And when asked about the likeness earlier in the year, the grime artist said, per the BBC: “I'm not going to lie, every time I see him, I just look at it and think… yeah, you do mate."

Stormzy has responded on Twitter

But for a newspaper to actually mistake Stormzy for Lukaku is entirely wrong, as the 23-year-old has pointed out with his emotional reaction on Twitter.

“I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿‍♂️ don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke…,” Stormzy wrote.

When one of Stormzy’s followers responded by telling him that he and Lukaku do look alike, he wrote: “Yeah I defo agree bro not saying I don’t”.

The Herald have apologised

The Herald have issued an apology on their website, writing: “Hands up, we got it badly wrong.

“Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn't him. It was Stormzy.

“To be honest, we are totally embarrassed and want to say sorry to all involved and our readers for the error. We will keep our eye on the ball in future.”

The journalist who wrote the story, Carl Markham, has moved to separate himself from the blame.

“Just to be clear, I am an agency journalist and had no involvement in the selection of the picture,” Markham wrote.

Stormzy is a huge Man United fan

The photo that the Herald used of Stormzy came from an interview he did last year with Soccer Bible, in which he discussed his love for Man United.

"Do you know what yeah, people give me stick for it, but it was the whole being a seven or eight year old kid and there being this team who wore a red kit, had a massive stadium and would come out every week winning matches and winning titles,” he said.

“There was a certain spirit and energy about them that just gripped me, before I even knew what dedicating your life to a team meant. I just thought, ‘Yeah I like this team, I want to be a part of what’s happening here’.

“So yeah, I was gripped by the fever from a young age."

What do you make of the Herald's blunder? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Beckham
Romelu Lukaku
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again