Tennis

Caroline Garcia.

Twitter think Caroline Garcia's coach was cheating during Johanna Konta match

There have been allegations of cheating on Twitter this afternoon regarding Caroline Garcia’s coach during her match against Jo Konta.

Apparently Garcia’s coach, who is also her father Louis Paul Garcia, has been using hand signals to advice on a change of tactics.

If these allegations prove to be true, then Garcia could be in trouble. However, it is not the first time that the controversial tactic has made the headlines.

Back in 2015, Djokovic’s then coach Boris Becker hinted that coaching was happening during matches.

Becker was speaking to BBC five live when he said: “We have our ways to tell him if it’s good or tell him if it’s bad. Then it’s up to him to change it.”

No coaching is allowed during tennis matches. However, that does not mean that the coach cannot support his or her player.

Djokovic has said before in an interview that on court coaching does happen – though, at the time, he did not think it was a problem as long as it does not happen often.

The Serb told journalists at his pre-Wimbledon press conference back in 2015 that on court coaching did happen: “We can't pretend like that's not happening in tennis,

“Of course, there's situations when it happens, and not just with the top players, with everybody. This is a very competitive sport. You're alone on the court.

“Of course, there's certain rules. But also there are times when the team of the player communicates with the player when he gets to go and take the towel in the corner, which is closer to the box, or different ways.

“I think it's all fine as long as it's not regular. I think it just depends.

“Also that's up to the chair umpire or supervisor to decide if somebody's breaking the rules or not.

“I think as long as it's something that you can tolerate, let's say, within the ways of communication, I think it's fine.” 

Djokovic should tell that to Twitter users who have been venting their collective anger at the tactic during the third round match this afternoon.

As you can see below, plenty of Twitter users were left angered by Garcia's coach's actions.

If you want to see more reaction, just type 'Garcia's coach' into the Twitter search bar and plenty more tweets appear.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

