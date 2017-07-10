Another star tried and failed to overcome Brock Lesnar on Sunday night at the first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, as Samoa Joe was unable to claim the Universal Championship.

It was a result many expected, especially as there weren’t any plans to put the gold on The Destroyer right now, while it’s clear that WWE is planning for Roman Reigns to eventually defeat The Beast Incarnate – whether it be at SummerSlam or WrestleMania 34 next year.

WHO'S NEXT?

Now that the Joe chapter is in the books, attention will turn to who Lesnar could go up against next.

It could be The Big Dog at the biggest party of the summer, if WWE decides that’s the avenue they’ll be going down.

Or, they could stretch that reign longer until 2018 and have Lesnar go up against other stars on the roster such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, two popular figures that have been speculated to be featured in a title match opposite Lesnar at some point.

However, following his victory at Great Balls of Fire, a surprising star has thrown his name into the championship picture – Big Cass.

BIG CASS

Big Cass defeated former partner Enzo Amore in Dallas, and it looks like their feud could be ending there with both men going separate ways as a match at SummerSlam between the pair looks unlikely.

Instead, WWE could give Big Cass a marquee opponent to defeat so that he can make a genuine impact on Monday Night RAW as a singles star and prove that he was being held back during his time with Enzo, something he’s admitted on numerous occasions.

He claims that he’s where the money is, and he’s headed for the top and it doesn’t get much higher than taking on Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

That’s exactly what he’s aiming for, as he appeared on RAW Talk after the event to reveal that not only does he feel he can go toe to toe with Lesnar, but he feels that him being seven-foot is enough to get past him.

He said: “If there’s anybody out there that can do it, I think it’s me. And I think I can handle The Beast, I think I can go toe to toe with The Beast and I think I can beat The Beast.

“I think I can be the Universal Champion. In fact, I think am the next Universal Champion.”

It’s too early to even think of Big Cass in the title picture as he’s never drawn universal praise for what he offers by himself.

Enzo hid the flaws, but Vince McMahon has a certain type of star he likes and if Big Cass fits that mould, then he could be there sooner rather than later.

