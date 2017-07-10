GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Roman Reigns.

WWE fans have reacted strongly to Roman Reigns after GBOF

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last night's (Sun. July 9, 2017) WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) provided one of the most intense moments we have seen on professional wrestling programming in quite a while.

For some time now, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has been feuding with former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. "The Monster Among Men" has been giving "The Big Dog" a run for his money lately, having defeated him on multiple occasions inside the squared circle.

Reigns and Strowman clashed at the Fastlane PPV where Reigns became the first man to pin Strowman clean and win. After becoming the second ever man to defeat The Undertaker in WrestleMania competition, Reigns once again collided with Strowman at the Payback PPV, however, it was Strowman who would walk away victorious after viciously assaulting the Samoan.

Article continues below

The former Shield member extracted his revenge, however, as he attacked Strowman backstage and gave him a storyline injury that was said to keep him off TV for nearly six months. That was far from the case, however, as Strowman returned on Monday Night RAW just over a month after the six month time frame for his return was given.

Strowman attacked Reigns upon his return and challenged him to an Ambulance match at Great Balls Of Fire. The match was accepted and made official, and for the weeks leading up to the PPV event, both Reigns and Strowman battled it out on RAW by tossing one another into an ambulance to tease their bout.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Last night Reigns and Strowman put on one heck of a contest, but in the end it was Strowman who walked away with the win in the record books after Reigns went for a Spear and missed, allowing Strowman to toss him into the ambulance and shut the doors to win.

After the match, Reigns attacked Strowman and put him in the back of the ambulance before driving off with the truck backstage. Once backstage, Reigns reversed the vehicle into a production truck and sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. The fire department showed up to free Strowman from the ambulance, who left on his own two feet in a daze after refusing medical attention.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Reigns for his actions, saying he should be arrested for attempted murder, while others believe it's time to turn "The Guy" heel:

What are your thoughts on Reigns' actions last night at Great Balls Of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns tries to end Braun Strowman's career at Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again