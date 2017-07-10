WWE fans have reacted strongly to Roman Reigns after GBOF

Last night's (Sun. July 9, 2017) WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) provided one of the most intense moments we have seen on professional wrestling programming in quite a while.

For some time now, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has been feuding with former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. "The Monster Among Men" has been giving "The Big Dog" a run for his money lately, having defeated him on multiple occasions inside the squared circle.

Reigns and Strowman clashed at the Fastlane PPV where Reigns became the first man to pin Strowman clean and win. After becoming the second ever man to defeat The Undertaker in WrestleMania competition, Reigns once again collided with Strowman at the Payback PPV, however, it was Strowman who would walk away victorious after viciously assaulting the Samoan.

Article continues below

The former Shield member extracted his revenge, however, as he attacked Strowman backstage and gave him a storyline injury that was said to keep him off TV for nearly six months. That was far from the case, however, as Strowman returned on Monday Night RAW just over a month after the six month time frame for his return was given.

Strowman attacked Reigns upon his return and challenged him to an Ambulance match at Great Balls Of Fire. The match was accepted and made official, and for the weeks leading up to the PPV event, both Reigns and Strowman battled it out on RAW by tossing one another into an ambulance to tease their bout.

Article continues below

Last night Reigns and Strowman put on one heck of a contest, but in the end it was Strowman who walked away with the win in the record books after Reigns went for a Spear and missed, allowing Strowman to toss him into the ambulance and shut the doors to win.

After the match, Reigns attacked Strowman and put him in the back of the ambulance before driving off with the truck backstage. Once backstage, Reigns reversed the vehicle into a production truck and sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. The fire department showed up to free Strowman from the ambulance, who left on his own two feet in a daze after refusing medical attention.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Reigns for his actions, saying he should be arrested for attempted murder, while others believe it's time to turn "The Guy" heel:

What are your thoughts on Reigns' actions last night at Great Balls Of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms