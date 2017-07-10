GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns on Great Balls Of Fire fallout

Roman Reigns left a lot of WWE fans with their jaws dropped after his Ambulance match with Braun Strowman at the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sun. July 9, 2017).

"The Guy" got his start with the company back in 2012 as a member of The Shield stable alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The trio engaged in feuds with the likes of The Wyatt Family and Evolution during their run together, and at one point all held WWE titles during their run as a unit.

It was a year later, however, that Rollins betrayed his fellow Shield members by hitting them in the backs with a chair in favor of joining The Authority. From then on out, all three men went their separate ways and had their own respective world title runs.

Reigns has since been pushed to be one of, if not the, top guys in the company. He has earned wins over the likes of Triple H and The Undertaker at WrestleMania, in addition to being put in one of the hottest feuds in professional wrestling today opposite Braun Strowman.

The pair threw down at the WWE's Fastlane PPV where Reigns became the first man to pin "The Monster Among Men" clean in the middle of the ring. That wasn't the end of their encounter, however, as they once again met at Payback after Reigns became the second ever man to defeat The Undertaker in WrestleMania competition.

Strowman won that match-up, however, Reigns later attacked the big guy backstage and caused a storyline injury that would sideline the former Wyatt Family member for a reported six months. Just over a month into his layoff, however, Strowman returned to WWE TV to challenge Reigns to an Ambulance match at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV.

Reigns accepted the challenge and the pair teased their match-up on Monday Night RAW in the weeks leading up tot he PPV. Strowman would win the bout after Reigns mis-timed a Spear and instead flew into the back of the ambulance. Strowman closed the doors behind him and would earn the victory.

After the match, however, Reigns attacked Strowman and locked him in the back of the ambulance before driving the truck backstage. He then reversed the ambulance into a production truck going at high-speed as the WWE Universe went nuts.

The fire department had to show up to bust Strowman out from the back of the ambulance, and although bloody and battered, Strowman walked away from the accident scene in a daze after refusing medical attention. 

Reigns took to Twitter after the event to comment on what had transpired last night, calling himself the baddest man in the WWE today:

What are your thoughts on Reigns' comments regarding what he did to Strowman last night? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

John Cena
WWE

